Group Billing manager
2025-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Trollhättan
, Lund
Welcome to Grade!
We are a software company that offers comprehensive solutions in learning and competence provision. We bring together Talent Management, Learning Management, pulse surveys and bespoke e-learning production under the same roof.
We are in strong growth and are therefore always interested in potential talent! If there is no current position advertised, we would be more than happy for you to send in a spontaneous application or subscribe to upcoming positions.
We believe in setting high goals, having fun and working towards continuous improvement in everything we do. We have high ambitions for both individuals and the company's development, while at the same time we value a friendly work environment, where everyone is welcome. To create a strong community, we have a number of initiatives in social activities, and with a generous health care contribution, we put health first. Do you prefer playing paddle, table tennis, running, FIFA, breakfast or Thursday coffee? With us you get everything!
About the Role
We're looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Group Billing Manager to join our growing finance team. You'll play a key role in managing and developing our billing processes across a range of revenue streams-including subscriptions (both inside and outside of Younium), advertising (Boost), consulting services, and more.
You'll work closely with the Group Billing and Revenue Operations Lead and collaborate across departments to ensure accurate invoicing, efficient systems, and a smooth customer billing experience.
This is a hands-on role with operational responsibility to keep our customer and invoicing data up to date in our supporting systems together with process improvement projects, and cross-functional teamwork to ensure billing excellence at scale.
Your Mission
As a Group Billing Manager, you will:
• Ensure accurate and timely invoicing across all revenue streams-subscriptions, advertising, and consulting.
• Oversee our subscription management system (Younium), including new subscriptions, renewals, upgrades, and cancellations.
• Maintain accurate customer and billing data across platforms, supporting high-quality reporting and KPI tracking in collaboration with Controlling.
• Monitor and follow up on overdue invoices and bad debt processes.
• Support the development and maintenance of system integrations, such as Lime and Younium, to streamline billing workflows.
• Work closely with Sales and Customer Success to improve commercial terms and ensure alignment with customer agreements.
• Continuously identify and implement process improvements to enhance billing efficiency and data accuracy.
• Act as a key point of contact for internal billing-related questions, and support customer queries regarding invoices and subscriptions.
• Champion billing best practices and contribute to the overall optimization of revenue operations.
Who You Are
Must-Haves
Experience in billing, invoicing, or revenue operations-preferably in a subscription-based or SaaS environment
A structured and detail-focused mindset, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Proficiency in working with billing tools and subscription platforms
Collaborative team player who thrives in cross-functional environments
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English (written and spoken)
Detail-oriented with a strong interest in data analysis, process structuring, and maintaining well-organized records and databases
Nice-to-Haves
Familiarity with Younium and CRM tools such as Lime or Hubspot
Understanding of accounting, finance, or subscription revenue recognition
Experience in automation or billing system improvements
University degree in a relevant field
Finnish language skills
What We Offer
A dynamic, collaborative environment with real opportunities to grow and take ownership
Flexible hybrid work options that support work-life balance
Competitive compensation, wellness benefits, and a strong team culture
Why Join Us?
This is your chance to work in a fast-growing company where your efforts make a real impact. You'll be part of a motivated, forward-thinking finance team, building scalable systems and ensuring that our revenue operations run like clockwork-every day.
Application Deadline: Rolling applications; apply as soon as possible to be considered.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-05
