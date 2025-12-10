Group Accounting Manager
Legora AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
The Role
The Group Accounting & Tax Manager is responsible for overseeing all group-level financial accounting, consolidation, tax compliance, and reporting activities. This role ensures the integrity and accuracy of financial information across multiple entities, leads the month-end and year-end close processes, manages tax planning and compliance, and partners with internal and external stakeholders to support strategic decision-making. The ideal candidate has strong technical accounting expertise, deep tax knowledge, experience working in multi-entity or multi-jurisdiction environments, and the ability to implement best-practice financial processes.
What You'll Do/Key Responsibilities
Group Accounting & Financial Reporting
Manage the full spectrum of group accounting activities, including general ledger, order to cash, revenue recognition, intercompany transactions, and consolidations.
Lead month-end and year-end closing processes to ensure timely, accurate, and compliant financial statements.
Prepare and review consolidated financial reports in accordance with US GAAP.
Develop accounting policies and procedures to ensure consistency and compliance across all subsidiaries.
Oversee audit processes-coordinate with external auditors, prepare required documentation, and resolve audit queries.
Tax Management & Compliance
Oversee all tax matters across the group, including but not limited to indirect taxes (US sales tax,GST/VAT), corporate tax, transfer pricing, withholding taxes etc.
Ensure timely submission of tax filings, statutory reports, and compliance with local and international tax regulations.
Monitor tax law developments and assess their impact on the group's structure and operations.
Manage tax planning and optimization initiatives to support operational efficiency and mitigate tax risks.
Lead coordination with tax advisors, government authorities, and external consultants.
Financial Controls & Risk Management
Strengthen internal controls, ensuring compliance with financial policies, accounting standards, and audit requirements.
Identify process gaps and implement improvements to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and financial governance.
Manage risk assessments relating to accounting, tax, and regulatory compliance.
Business Partnering
Work closely with Finance, Legal, Operations, HR, and Leadership teams to provide insights and support strategic initiatives.
Advise management on accounting impacts of business decisions, financial structures, and tax implications.
Provide training and guidance across the group to ensure alignment with policies and best practices.
Systems & Process Improvements
Support implementation of finance systems, accounting tools, and process automation.
Standardize group reporting processes and enhance data accuracy through improved workflows and controls.
About You/ Qualifications & Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field
5 -7 + years of relevant experience in accounting, audit, and tax; experience in a regional or multi-entity group role is a strong advantage.
Strong technical knowledge of US GAAP/IFRS and tax regulations.
Proven experience managing consolidations, audits, and tax compliance.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
High attention to detail with the ability to manage complex data and deadlines.
At least 2 - 3 years of experience managing a team, ideally in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to motivate and develop a team.
Experience in implementing accounting systems or financial process automation is a plus.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872) Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9638159