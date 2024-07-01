Grid Engineer (Energy Storage) to Ingrid Capacity
2024-07-01
About Ingrid CapacityIngrid Capacity facilitates the electrification of society and the transition to renewable energy as the leading Nordic actor in developing, building, owning and operating large-scale energy storage assets. We are in a rapid growth phase with a historic expansion of energy storage in Sweden while also expanding internationally. We expect to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, by scaling both in new geographies and new technologies of flexible energy assets.
Do you want to join our exciting journey and contribute to the green energy transition? Electrification and the transition to renewable energy creates fantastic opportunities - for us as individuals, as a company and for society at large.
About the roleAs a Grid Engineer, you'll be a part of Ingrid's growing Engineering team who are spearheading the technical design of our energy storage assets through all stages of the life cycle, from initiating dialogue with DSO/TSO to conducting performance and life cycle optimization during the operations of the asset. You will have a key role in the team defining and reviewing technical requirements for substation and electrical works, overseeing implementation of communication and control systems and follow up to ensure performance. The DSO will be an important counterpart in this process and you will be responsible to ensure that all parties are aligned and have the correct information. Together with your team you will ensure compliance with relevant regulations. You will be working with projects across several different markets.
You will collaborate closely with the rest of the Engineering team, our development project managers, Grid Manager as well as the construction department in order to secure on-time executed grid connection. You will translate technical requirements to all relevant counterparties and ensure that the interfaces between grid operators and the BESS projects are seamlessly integrated. The position is located at Ingrid's headquarters in Stockholm.
Key tasks and responsibilities
Manage the grid connection processes for large scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), including defining the technical requirements for substations and control systems, reviewing and following up on implementation and relevant tests through the construction, commissioning and operations both in Sweden and Europe.
Participate in defining the technical requirements for the procurement of substations, switchgear, power transformers and control systems as well as relevant service contracts.
Participate in FAT and SAT of assets and substations/switchgear products to confirm and develop performance.
Ensure and coordinate relevant information to internal and external stakeholders.
Continue to develop design philosophy for substations and switchgear.
Oversee configuration and maintenance of relay protection, SCADA system and Power Plant Control (PPC).
Audit/supervise functional tests during delivery and commissioning
Coordinate data sharing solutions between facilities and grid owners (DSO/TSO)
Your work experience/qualifications Electrical or energy engineering degree or equivalent professional experience.
At least 3-5 years of relevant work experience.
Fluent in English. Good Swedish language skills would be an advantage, not a requirement.
Experience viewed as strong plus
International experience, preferably from working in similar roles in other European countries is considered highly meritorious.
Experience in conducting grid planning (DSO level) or grid connection pre-studies (grid analysis).
Experience from procuring and implementing SCADA systems.
Experience from configuration of protection Intelligent Electronic Device and 61850-network.
Experience from defining technical requirements for substations, switch gears and/or power transformers.
Previous experience from working with health and safety for electrical installations.
Previously managed grid connections for grid owners, developing industries, renewables or storage.
Experience in PLC configuration.
The above listed experiences would all be interesting to complement the team but to apply you don't need experience in all of them. You will be working with a very knowledgeable team so it is more important that you have a willingness and motivation to learn new skills.
In addition to the above, we're looking for a curious colleague who enjoys developing in a high-growth environment. To succeed in the role you have a strong awareness of quality, a proactive approach and problem-solving abilities. We believe that you enjoy taking on responsibility and drive your work together with your team. Further, we believe that you are a good communicator and that you have good people skills as you will collaborate closely with internal colleagues as well as external stakeholders.
How Ingrid Capacity facilitates the green transitionAs our societies become more electrified and transition to climate-smart and renewable energy, both great opportunities and challenges arise. Energy storage is necessary to manage the electrification, and electrification is necessary to manage the climate challenge. Large-scale battery energy storage will be a key part of the energy infrastructure of the future. Our storages take care of electricity when there is surplus, then tapping it back to the system when there is shortage. Right now, we are laying out a historic expansion of energy storage in Sweden. Ingrid Capacity:https://www.ingridcapacity.com/
ApplicationOur recruitment partner UrbanUrban manages the process and the lead recruiter is Ida Garamvölgyi (ida@urbanurban.se
). Please note that we do not accept applications via email, only through the link above/below. We look forward to hearing from you!
