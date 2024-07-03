GRC-specialist
Do you look for solutions when others see problems? We do too.
At PwC, we are driven by our ingenuity, expertise and the latest technology to create added value for our customers. The drive and enthusiasm is shared by everyone who works with us. We call it attitude. It is the attitude that solves complex challenges, develops companies, and has a positive impact on society. If you have the right attitude, we have thousands of opportunities to contribute to a better tomorrow and drive sustained outcomes for our clients.
Do you have a passion for solving complex business issues in corporate governance, risk management and internal control? A career as a consultant in Governance, Risk and Controls (GRC) gives you the opportunity to offer advice and support in matters relating to corporate governance, risk management and internal control to Swedish and international companies. This includes creating an understanding of, and evaluating, our customers' business and IT processes, identifying risks and working with our customers to improve, implement and optimize the internal control environment and ensure appropriate reporting to management and the board. We work in teams to help our customers prepare for listing on a regulated market by designing and implementing frameworks for internal control and risk management. Some of us also support our teams in financial auditing with expertise in reviewing and evaluating internal control in IT and business processes.
About Risk Assurance and responsibilities
Within our team in Stockholm, we are about 30 employees who strive to make a difference. As a consultant with us, you will work as part of a team of problem solvers with extensive consulting and industry experience and have the opportunity to help our customers solve complex business issues from strategy to implementation. You will have a broad consulting role where your ability to build relationships and run a business will be tested and developed. It is also a dynamic role where you are expected to drive our business forward both in teams and independently.
Your personal development is important and PwC works continuously with competence development and individual career plans. At PwC, you get interesting and challenging tasks, not only in Sweden but also globally. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, communication, society and respect for the individual.
Desirable skills
Our team in Risk Assurance is growing and now you have the opportunity to join us when we are looking for senior consultants for our office in Stockholm. To succeed and thrive in the role, we are looking for you as:
- Has experience of evaluating risks and controls in processes for financial reporting as well as operational (non-financial) processes or with a background in financial auditing or work with third-party certificates. - Has experience in the overall deals transaction life cycle and post IPO operational advisory - Has a proven experience of working with several parallel assignments and the ability to efficiently manage your time and deliver high quality. - Enjoys working in teams and running projects with personal responsibility. - Is reliable and has an advisory approach and is interested in business and has the ability to quickly understand and interpret the customer's needs. - Is communicatively competent orally and in writing in English.
Does it all sound good to you? We're looking forward to your application!
