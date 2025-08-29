Graphic Designer (1-Year Contract)
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to use your skills to make a real difference? Join us in the fight against cancer! RaySearch is looking for a talented Graphic Designer to help take our communications to the next level.
Become part of our Marketing team
This is a full-time, temporary one year parental leave cover position based at our head office in Stockholm. You will be part of our global marketing department, which handles the strategic planning and creative work for all of our markets. We have high ambitions for our communications and place great emphasis on design aspects. We apply an office-first approach, meaning that most of the work will be carried out on-site.
Your role
The main purpose of this position is to support with design deliverables for the marketing team, by translating brand and marketing objectives into beautiful and clear visual communications.
Your main tasks:
• Provide design and layout support of required marketing materials; including advertising, digital marketing, email newsletters, events, and other marketing collateral - using guidelines to ensure brand consistency.
• Deliver artwork specified in the marketing production plan and weekly project meetings.
• Commission printers and other media producers.
• Add and maintain marketing collateral to the media bank, in conjunction with other media bank admins.
• Provide layout and design update support for the RaySearch website.
• Create presentation slides and transform existing business presentations into powerful visuals.
• Occasionally support the motion designers with layouts and style frames.
• Push the envelope by tracking design trends and proposing new avenues for the marketing team to explore and utilize.
Your profile
You are passionate about creating and can see the big picture when it comes to design and concepts. You have experience working with other creatives and posses a structured and organized workflow, with a flexible mindset. At RaySearch Laboratories, we take great pride in the work that we do because it plays an integral role in the fight against cancer. We believe software holds the key to advancing and improving cancer treatment for patients worldwide.
Experience & skills:
• Degree in graphic design.
• Proficient in industry-standard design software, including Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).
• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
• Strong portfolio showcasing a diverse range of design projects.
• Excellent understanding of typography, color theory, and layout principles.
• Experience working with creative teams (Designers and Art Directors)
• Solid knowledge of print and digital design best practices.
• Ability to communicate in English (both written and spoken)
• Experience in working with and editing PowerPoint templates.
It's an advantage, but not required, if you posses these skill sets:
• Video editing skills.
• Knowledge of photography and the ability to take and edit photos for design projects.
• Basic HTML/CSS knowledge for web design projects.
• Illustration skills, both digital and traditional, to add a unique dimension to design projects.
Our Culture
Culture at RaySearch is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
Your dedicated marketing team consists of about nine people. You report to the Head of Marketing and work closely with the Art Director and design team.
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157) Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Jobbnummer
9483399