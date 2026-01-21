Grant Controller to The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation
Are you passionate about financial governance, international cooperation and making EU-funded projects succeed? We are looking for a skilled and motivated Grant Controller to strengthen Kvinna till Kvinna's Finance Department and play a key role in managing complex, multi-partner EU-funded programmes.
About the position
As Grant Controller you will be the financial backbone of our EU Grants. Reporting to the Head of Finance, you will work closely with our Grants Manager, Program Teams and Consortium Partners to ensure full financial compliance, high-quality reporting and audit readiness throughout the entire project lifecycle.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Grant Financial Management
Lead financial administration of the EU grant from budget development to final financial reporting in line with the Grant Agreement and EU General Conditions.
Set up project structures in XLedger for consortium partners and sub-grants.
Monitor budgets versus actuals on a monthly basis, identify variances and manage amendment requests.
Ensure compliance with eligibility rules and exchange rate requirements.
Reporting & Documentation
Prepare interim and final financial reports using EU templates.
Consolidate financial data from partners and ensure detailed, accurate expenditure breakdowns.
Maintain audit-ready documentation for all transactions.
Coordinate the submission of Declarations on Honour and ensure compliance with the no-profit rule.
Expenditure Verification & Audit
Act as the main point of contact with external auditors for Agreed-Upon Procedures.
Prepare sampling files and evidence packs for expenditure verification.
Review partner reports and supporting documentation before audits.
Follow up on audit findings and implement corrective actions.
Partner Oversight & Capacity Building
Review and approve partner budgets and financial reports.
Provide training and guidance to partners on EU compliance, procurement and financial reporting.
Support partners in using XLedger or agreed financial reporting templates.
Internal Controls & Risk Management
Implement internal guidelines for grant management and financial control.
Maintain a financial risk register and propose mitigation measures.
Ensure robust approval workflows and clear segregation of duties across consortium transactions.
This is a full-time position, with a start date to be agreed upon. The position is based at the head office in Stockholm, or possibly - if preferred - in Brussels. Occasional travel may be required.
Requirements and skills
Knowledge of EU grant regulations, including PRAG, Annex II, Annex VI and Annex VII-A.
Experience in financial reporting and audits for international donors.
Proficiency in XLedger or similar ERP systems.
Excellent analytical skills and the ability to communicate complex financial matters clearly to diverse partners.
Confidence in managing complex budgets, multiple stakeholders and strict deadlines.
Qualifications
A degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field.
At least 3-5 years of experience in grant financial management.
Previous experience with EU external action grants or similar donor-funded projects is an advantage.
Full professional proficiency in English. Knowledge of Swedish is a merit.
Interested?
Kvinna till Kvinna is partnering with 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Lewander, 070-841 92 21 or ulrika.lewander@360rekrytering.se
. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible at 360rekrytering.se.
About Kvinna till Kvinna
The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation has defended women's rights since 1993. For every woman's right to be safe and to be heard. Today we are one of the world's leading women's rights organisations, working directly in areas affected by war and conflict to strengthen women's influence and power. We work closely together with over 100 local partner organisations across 20 countries to end violence against women, reach lasting peace and close the gender gap once and for all. For more information, please visit kvinnatillkvinna.se.
