Graduate Program 2025: AI Developer

Are you graduating in 2025 and looking for an exciting opportunity to start your career in AI development? Do you want to work in a fast-paced environment where your contributions have a real impact? Join Verisure's Graduate Program in autumn 2025 and kick-start your career as an AI Developer in our Visual Security Engineering team!
About the Graduate Program
Our Graduate Program is designed for students graduating in 2025 who are eager to transition into the professional world. It offers hands-on experience, mentorship, and a structured career development path. As a participant, you will be involved in real-world projects from the start, working closely with experienced colleagues in an agile and innovative setting. This program provides exposure to different aspects of software development while offering long-term career growth opportunities within Verisure.
About the Team
To be able to protect what matters most, Verisure have a range of devices that gives insight into the status of the home. One type of device is our cameras, which is developed by the Visual Security Engineering team. We do everything from casing, to hardware, to firmware and what's most relevant to this role - the detection models.
We work in all stages of product development, from looking into new tools and technologies within the area, to how we can facilitate different types of hardware, to how we can fulfill the needs of the users, to planning and executing development in an iterative way. After release, we have a continuous monitoring of the products to further enhance their AI capabilities.
As a Graduate AI Developer, you will:
* Start out with data collection, the foundation of any model development.
* Get insight in our data pipelines.
* Get insight into different approaches to training models.
* Understand how our models are used in the larger scope.
* Get insight in how we collaborate with the rest of the organization and how we monitor our products during the different stages of development.
Our Tech Stack
* Data Pipeline: Serverless AWS (Delta Lake with Polars, Pandera)
* Model: Keras 3, Polars, Albumentations, ONNX, AWS Sagemaker
* Monitoring: Streamlit, Snowflake+Snowpark, Altair, Polars
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for graduates who are eager to learn, take on complex tasks, and grow their skills in a structured and collaborative environment. You should:
* Be able to work independently and act when you are stuck.
* Have an academic degree in computer science (or a related field), graduating in 2025.
* Have good English skills, both spoken and written.
* Be a team player with strong problem-solving abilities and a structured approach to tasks.
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leader in professionally monitored security solutions, protecting over 5.5 million customers across 17 countries. Our Innovation Centre in Malmö is at the forefront of smart-home security, developing cutting-edge products and services.
At Verisure, we foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. We provide our employees with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities needed to develop their careers while making a real impact.
Why Join Our Graduate Program?
* Start your career in autumn 2025 with a structured development program.
