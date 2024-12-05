Graduate Procurement Program
Have you recently graduated and are looking for a great opportunity to start your career within a rapidly growing company? Our Procurement organisations in Saab offer an exciting trainee-inspired first year where you will have the chance to gain Saab knowledge and a strong professional network, which will be a great foundation for growth and building a fun and successful career within Saab.
"My first three months as a Procurement Graduate at Saab have been incredibly rewarding. I'm constantly learning and developing new skills, and I'm gaining invaluable insights into Saab's operations. This role is truly accelerating my professional growth." - Frida, Procurement Graduate 2024
The challenge we offer
At Saab, we offer you an exciting opportunity to kickstart your career and grow within our dynamic procurement teams. In this Graduation Program you will develop into a Strategic Purchaser, where you 'll be part of a team and together shape the strategic direction with our suppliers, work with innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology for Saab's products and services.
Our Strategic Purchasers have an important role in development projects in driving sourcing activities and commercially sound decisions within each project. The responsibilities include focusing on long-term cost activities, setting up supplier agreements, and continuously govern and improve cooperation with our suppliers. In your initial role as a graduate in our sourcing organisation, your role can either be linked towards sourcing, procurement analytics or development of the procurement function.
The graduate program will start with an introduction week, where you will meet your fellow graduate colleagues. During the year as a graduate, you will have activities relating to the program one week a month. Activities will vary between site visits, project work, external training etc. The program lasts approximately one year.
As Procurement Graduate you will be based at one of our sites in Gothenburg, Huskvarna, Karlskoga, Karlskrona, Linköping, Malmö or Stockholm. Please make sure to write in your application which city you would like to be based in.
Start date: late August 2025
To succeed in this role
We are looking for ambitious individuals eager to develop a strong business mindset and the ability to navigate complex challenges with a commercial and analytical approach. With a genuine interest in driving improvements and finding innovative solutions, you have the ability to think and act strategically that will help us achieve our goals. Collaboration is key in this role, and your success will rely on building strong relationships with both internal stakeholders and suppliers. If you enjoy working with others and have strong communication skills, we think you'd be a great addition to our team!
Further we believe that you have:
* Relevant university degree, ideally a Master in Engineering or Business Administration
* A keen interest in working with Procurement and Supply Chain, preferably proven by work experience or university courses
* Great commitment to support and generate energy to our teams
* Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the organisation, verbally and in writing
* Strong business acumen
* Enjoy change and are able to drive change
* You know the importance of building relationships both within and across functions
* Fluent in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
