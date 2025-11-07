Graduate ML Hardware Verification Engineer
2025-11-07
We are searching for a graduate engineer passionate about a career in digital hardware verification. Working on the cutting edge of Arm IP, you will take part in crafting technology that powers the next generation of mobile apps, portable devices, home automation, smart cities, self-driving cars, and much more!
What you could be doing as a Graduate?
As a hardware verification engineer, you will join a growing and highly skilled team dedicated to developing Machine Learning and Neural Network hardware. Working closely with colleagues from other international design centres, you will contribute to the design and verification of Arm's next generation IP, using the latest methodologies and technology.
We are committed to always improve our ways of working and as part of this you will continuously get the opportunity to learn new skills!
We are looking for individuals who:
Hold (or are on track to hold) a University degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field by the programme start date.
Desire to learn the latest hardware verification techniques.
A keen interest in programming and a talent for crafting solid code.
Ability to solve problems and understand elaborate systems.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
Knowledge of digital hardware and some hardware description language.
Experience in object-oriented programming and frameworks.
Basic understanding of computer architecture.
Additional Information:
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis. Please apply as soon as you feel ready. Please provide an academic transcript as part of your application.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
With many of our leaders and technical specialists having originally joined as a Graduate, will you be next?
Our 10x mindset guides how we engineer, collaborate, and grow. Understand what it means and how to reflect 10x in your work: https://careers.arm.com/en/10x-mindset
