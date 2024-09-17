Global Trade Compliance Specialist, Epiroc
2024-09-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to take the lead in shaping the future of global trade compliance? At Epiroc, our Global Trade Compliance team is not just about following regulations - we're driving innovation and transforming the way international trade operates. As we expand into new territories and strive towards a more sustainable future in mining and construction, we're looking for exceptional individuals to join us on this exciting journey.
Mission for the team
The Global Trade Compliance team at Epiroc has a clear vision - To partner with business to accelerate Epiroc's Internal Trade Compliance Program to mitigate risks and increase savings; while promoting awareness of regulatory requirements through support, education and global process monitoring.
We support all divisions and functions in achieving their strategic and operational objectives while ensuring continuous best practices, compliance with ever-changing import and export laws, and striving for performance optimization. We're not just about rules; we're about making trade compliance a cornerstone that supports Epiroc's bottom line. Diversity is the cornerstone of our team. We embrace differences in gender, ethnicity, and age, believing in the strength that diverse perspectives bring to our collective expertise. Step into an environment that fosters inclusivity, where every voice is valued, and unique perspectives contribute to our success.
About you
You're an accomplished Global Trade Compliance Specialist, bringing at least 7 years of hands-on experience to the table. Whether you specialize in managing export control laws, navigating international sanctions, optimizing Free Trade Agreement utilization, or overseeing customs compliance your expertise is crucial in driving our success.
We're seeking individuals who are experienced in:
* Export control regulations and/or customs management.
* Driving projects in an international environment.
* Trade tools, and TC data management, metrics and KPI's.
* Conducting trade compliance trainings, audits and or risk / maturity assessments, as well as in formulating appropriate corrective action.
As a vital member of our team, we value individuals with exemplary personal qualities that align with our commitment to excellence and innovation. Demonstrate an unwavering commitment to ethical business operations, motivate and lead with an encouraging leadership style, stay consistently informed about international trade compliance issues, and thrive as a ONE-TEAM collaborator, inspiring collective achievement across borders.
If you're ready to be a part of our Global Trade Compliance Team and contribute to the acceleration of Epiroc's trade compliance practices, apply now and be a key player in shaping the future of international trade compliance with us!
Location and travel
This role can be based at any Epiroc office in Europe, with a preference for location in Sweden. Some travel will be required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. At Epiroc we are new thinkers where we succeed together. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024.10.17. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact: nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
