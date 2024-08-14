Global Technical Support
2024-08-14
* Would you like to work close to our customers and help them solve their problems?
• Would you like to work with a global team?
• Would you like to face new challenges every day?
Then we would like for you to come and join our Global Technical Support team!
Here you have the opportunity to join a dynamic and result oriented team. We are operating in a fast-moving global environment with a great variation of problems to solve for our customers.
About us
The backbone of any company no matter what products or services you are providing, is the support that you give your customers. Global Technical Support is responsible for the technical support for all Scania products. We make sure that the workshops get the help they need to keep Scania customers up and running. During 2023 the team solved more than 38.000 technical questions and rebuilds that we receive through our different support tools from all over the world. We are an international team placed in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Australia. This position is placed in Södertälje but we encourage and provide the possibility for our team members to visit and work at these different locations for a certain time in order to share and gain knowledge.
The role
As a Technical Support Engineer you will assist our Scania business units when they run into technical challenges. We give support to all of Scanias products, trucks, buses and our power solutions. Your work will involve close contact with our business units Local Technical Support (LTS) around the world. You will also work closely to, and build a global network with colleagues in Scania field quality, R&D and other functions in our business units. You will be invited to be a part of development projects for new products and services, representing our department.
The daily work is to find the suitable solutions to get our costumer back on the road as quick as possible. You will also have an even closer collaboration with certain markets to further develop their working methods and our support process as their "Market Responsible" within the Technical Support Process.
You will be in daily contact with your colleagues around the world and we are happy to help each other solving cases.
The position offers a wide technical knowledge of Scania's products and support tools in terms of troubleshooting and repair and you will get the opportunity to learn a lot about our products and support tools that we use to troubleshoot and repair our products. You will also gain high knowledge and insights about Scanias service business throughout the organization.
Your profile
We are looking for a service minded collaborator who likes to solve all kinds of problems. Preferably you have a technical education or relevant technical work experience. We are diverse in nationality, age, experience, background and we work actively to achieve a more even gender balance in the team and therefore female candidates are encouraged to apply. What unifies us is a positive attitude, a great team spirit, a high level of professionalism and the passion to actively shape Scania's future.
What we offer
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours which support work-life-balance with the possibility to work at least part-time from home
Information
For information about the role, please contact Janne Remesaho, janne.remesaho@scania.com
.
Application
We are looking forward to receiving your application containing CV and a motivational letter. Last day to apply is August 25 2004.
