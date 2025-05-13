Global Support Specialist - Karlstad
2025-05-13
We're looking for a Global Support Specialist to be a primary contact for IT support, ensuring that users receive efficient and high-quality technical assistance. This person will represent the IT department, advocating best practices and delivering excellent support services both onsite and remotely.
Main Responsibilities:
• Handle incoming support requests through designated channels, making sure users follow established support protocols. * Assess and organize tickets based on a defined priority framework. * Provide in-person assistance when remote support isn't sufficient, escalating complex issues to second- or third-line support when needed. * Manage the ordering, storage, and allocation of IT equipment (e.g., laptops, phones, accessories) in accordance with the company's hardware standards. * Set up and deliver devices to users, ensuring software, drivers, and peripherals are properly installed. * Record incidents, resolutions, and technical knowledge in internal documentation systems to support both users and IT staff. * Serve as an onsite IT technician, helping to maintain consistent service levels across locations. * Log support cases and service requests to support data-driven decisions and continuous service improvement. * Keep records updated and detailed to ensure accuracy and accountability. * Deliver consistent IT support while optimizing costs and resources across multiple sites. * Take part in ongoing improvement efforts to enhance IT support operations and user satisfaction.
Core Competencies and Qualities:
• Demonstrated background in technical troubleshooting and support in networked environments. * Strong customer support orientation with the ability to explain technical concepts clearly to non-technical users. * Responsible, self-motivated, and adaptable with a proactive mindset. * Works well under pressure, with sound judgment and the ability to prioritize effectively. * Excellent at managing multiple tasks and documenting actions clearly. * Fluent communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken. * Team-oriented but also confident working independently. * Embraces change and focused on process and service improvements. * Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build lasting professional relationships.
Required Technical Skills and Experience:
• Solid knowledge of Active Directory, EntraID, and Intune. * Experience supporting Windows-based client and server environments. * Proficient in using Microsoft Office applications. * Understanding of printers and print management solutions. * Skilled in supporting and troubleshooting mobile phones and tablets. * Capable of using remote desktop support and troubleshooting tools. * Experience participating in or leading IT-related projects. * Background in IT functions within the paper industry is an advantage. * Familiar with executing and managing test plans. * A good grasp of IT fundamentals, including frameworks and methodologies relevant to the company's IT environment. This role offers a hands-on opportunity to play a vital role in ensuring seamless IT operations across global locations, with a strong focus on user support, operational excellence, and service improvement.
Start Date & Application: Duration: May/June - December 2025 (Full-time) Application Deadline: ASAP Location: Karlstad Contact Person: 0790 062 711 Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in quickly and efficiently matching the right talent with the right company. While our core focus lies within Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, we also possess the broad expertise and flexibility needed to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player in the market, we have already earned the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With offices in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach.
