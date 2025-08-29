Global Supply Chain Manager
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Would you like to make a difference and ensure an outstanding level of service for our customers and contribute to Supply staying as one of Ericsson 's competitive advantages?
We are now looking for a Global Supply Chain Manager who always wants to find the answer to the question "why" and has a passion on secure a high service level right here and now but also take part in the journey to develop the future ways of working. Our key contribution to Ericsson 's future success is to control the global production plan and with a pro-active mindset be the global partner to balance high service levels & deliver precisions with costs and capital targets.
What you will do:
* Create and communicate supply chain plans for NPI (New Product Introduction) products
* Drive overall demand and supply picture, special task, e.g. demand fulfillment for specific customer
* Support key component allocation dominated in respective PA
* Allocate tasks within Product Area (new coming product, meetings and reports), Product Area capability lead review and align handovers to Operations team
* Provide capability and capacity analysis for NPI products
* Actively work with risk management & scenario planning
* Team competence coaching: towards new process / training / systems
* Support management requests (Monthly Business Review, reporting, etc)
* Support team peak workload (flexibility), backup each other, check product priority
* Coordinate team to share lesson learns or good experience or knowledge within team
* Support Supply Planner during GPP monthly cycle
* Support to check Change Request per Product Area, e.g. Capacity/Last Time Buy components. Lead early involvement, pre-study
* Develop planning principles and methodology
* Collaborate with different stakeholders i.e. NPI and Production, Product Life Cycle Management, Product Line, Network Planning, Market Areas, Inbound Supply etc.
* Be accountable for performance and improvement management
The skills you bring:
* University degree in relevant area or equivalent working experience
* Demonstrated competence in the supply planning area
* Excellent analytical capabilities
* Outstanding communication skills
* Relevant experience from supply, logistics, and/or production
* Curiosity about continuous improvements within the value chain and our ongoing development projects
* Strong sense of responsibility
* Confidence and ability to work independently, but with a lot of interactions
* Competence to influence across organizations, driving change, originating ideas, gaining dedication
* A proactive leadership style in which you can influence a wide range of stakeholders
* Proficiency in English, both written and spoken Ersättning
