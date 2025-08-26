Global Supplier Quality Assurance Manager
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Inbound NPI team is an Ericsson Supply function, preparing and securing the supply chain with suppliers from design phase through NPI phase, maintenance, phase out and engages to the full life cycle management both from delivery capability and quality. We are seeking a Global Supplier Quality Assurance manager to join our team and contribute to our mission of sustainability in supply chain. The ideal candidate will have a strong analytical mindset with the ability to develop strategy and improve supplier quality performance with leadership. To be successful in the role, we believe that you are able to provide solutions and get results in a complicated environment.
What you will do:
* Drive updates to Supplier Quality Assurance guidelines and governance (Supplier QA Handbook, process qualifications, QA plans)
* Develop and monitor supplier KPIs and OKRs
* Lead supplier process qualifications for new and existing sources
* Drive corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plans with suppliers
* Monitor, analyze and improve supplier quality performance
* Collaborate across sourcing, component engineering, and R&D teams to resolve product/component quality issues
* Consolidate and manage global supplier performance metrics and scorecards
* Investigate root causes for component or product failures during NPI and volume production
* Lead supplier improvement programs and governance activities
* Support process changes through ARIS, digitalization, and automation within QA
* Deliver training on quality tools, qualification processes, and industry best practices
* Partner with Supplier Relationship Management framework for proactive quality engagement
The skills you bring:
* Bachelor's or Master's in Engineering (Electronics or Mechanics)
* Proven experience in Supplier Quality Assurance management
* ISO 9001 certification and lead audit/assessment experience
* Proficiency in Six Sigma, DMAIC, MSA, Capability Studies, Root Cause Analysis
* Strong technical knowledge (drawings, specifications, standards)
* Strong change management and improvement acumen
* Proficiency in data analysis tools and visualization (e.g., Power BI)
* Excellent analytical, leadership, and problem-solving skills
* Strong communication and presentation skills for complex data insights
