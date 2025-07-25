Global Sourcing Indirect Category Manager
Sandvik AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Svedala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Svedala
2025-07-25
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person who likes challenges and is motivated to drive supply and shape our global supplier footprint? At business area Rock Processing and division Crushing Solutions, we're now looking for a Global Sourcing Indirect Category Manager.
If you want to be part of something new and exciting - where innovative thinking and bold ideas lift us to the next era - this is a great opportunity for you. Welcome to a key role in a truly global organization!
Your mission
In this position, your responsibilities include crafting and upholding our worldwide strategy for our indirect category. This involves formulating, negotiating, assessing risks and executing contracts. You oversee the implementation of these agreements and handle their ongoing maintenance. Additionally, you drive our business and sustainability strategy through collaboration within our Business Area and our cross functional regional category teams, as well as identify, prepare, lead and participate in global sourcing projects and activities.
You lead and participate in Supplier Relationship Management activities and projects. With stakeholder management being a vital part of this role, you put effort into establishing and managing relationships with different stakeholders and suppliers.
The location for this position is Svedala, Sweden. We apply a hybrid work solution and some travel, national and international, is part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a relevant university education, combined with extensive experience within global sourcing of indirect and IT categories - for around ten years. You excel in stakeholder management and are an effective negotiator who is recognized for successfully implementing and driving category strategy and projects. Since we operate in a global environment, you need excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
We put a lot of emphasis on your personality - you're driven, proactive and use strategic ways of working to deliver results. You have a strong business acumen and a high level of self-motivation, and are also independent, result-oriented and analytical with the ability to drive decision-making. You communicate effectively and build trusting networks across cultural borders all over our global organization!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Daniel Remstam, hiring manager, daniel.remstam@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 10th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079534.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala Jobbnummer
9436985