Global Sourcing Category Manager
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2025-09-18
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to Husqvarna - a world of innovations!
We are now looking for a Global Sourcing Category Manager for Chargers, Power Supply Units and Electromechanics within Electronic Sourcing to join our growing team and play a key role in shaping our future strategy. If you thrive in a fast-paced, ever-evolving environment and are passionate about problem-solving, collaboration, and proactive decision-making, this is the opportunity for you!
Your Role
In the role of Global Sourcing Category Manager - Chargers, Power Supply Units and Electromechanics you'll be part of a dedicated team working closely with R&D, fellow category managers, project sourcing colleagues, and our global supplier base. You'll help define partnership strategies, strengthen our supply chain, and drive technological advancement within your category.
We're evolving our approach by deepening collaboration with strategic partners to foster innovation, enhance efficiency, and navigate complex value chains-all while improving cost structures and delivering tangible benefits to the group.
What You'll Do
Every day in this role is different, but one thing's for sure - you'll be making an impact. As a Category Manager, you will play a key role in driving business development by forming and implementing category strategies that strengthen our market position. You'll be the link between R&D, international suppliers and the many different development projects. Whether you're aligning sourcing strategies, negotiating supplier terms, or leading cost and innovation initiatives, your role will be central to our strategic progress. When challenges arise - as they inevitably, you'll be the go-to problem solver, tackling disruptions head-on to keep production running smoothly. Collaboration is central to your success, and you'll build strong relationships with internal teams and external partners to ensure alignment and shared goals.
Your primary responsibility is to develop and apply business strategy and relationship management, deliver value in terms of quality, delivery, cost efficiency and sustainability during the full product life cycle.
The role requires travelling abroad to suppliers as well as some of Husqvarna's Key sites
Who Are We Looking For?
We believe that you have extensive experience in supply chain management, sourcing, procurement, or project management, ideally within electronics or a manufacturing environment. Your educational background is probably a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Industrial engineering, Electronics or Mechanics.
As a person, we think that you have an analytical and strategic mindset - strong skills in analyzing supply chain dynamics, identifying risks, and optimizing processes. You enjoy working in a fast-changing environment where flexibility and quick decision-making are key. You also have the skills to collaborate with both internal teams and external suppliers, influencing stakeholders and driving initiatives forward. By now, you are familiar with ERP systems, data management tools, and a strong command of Excel and analytics platforms (Power BI is a plus!). And last, but not least, you have a hands-on, proactive approach with a passion for making improvements and finding innovative solutions.
What are the areas of responsibilities?
Be ultimately responsible for all commercial relations with selected suppliers for your categories, ensuring targets for cost, quality, delivery, and sustainability are met.
Develop and maintain supplier agreements.
Lead sourcing projects and negotiate commercial terms that directly influence profitability and competitiveness.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with important suppliers to ensure long-term commercial success, improve supplier performance and collaboration not only to decrease costs and eliminate waste but also to utilize the supplier's full potential in areas such as product development and innovation.
Build and maintain strong internal relations within sourcing functions such as Project Sourcing, Supplier Quality Assurance and Supplier Development but also with other internal stakeholders such as R&D, Logistics and Manufacturing.
Set and manage the annual budget for cost-saving initiatives and negotiations
What's In It for You?
Opportunity to Shape & Lead - This is not just an operational role - you'll be a key player in building strategies and improving processes.
A Collaborative and Supportive Team & Leadership - Become part of a dynamic, international team where collaboration and mutual support are at the heart of everything we do. Your manager and colleagues will provide you with the guidance and resources needed to thrive in this role and succeed.
A Role with Growth Potential - As we evolve, so will you. There's plenty of room for professional development and expanding your responsibilities over time.
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application! Selection is ongoing. Note: We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR compliance.
For questions regarding the process please contact
Recruiter: Jonathan Olsson jonathan.olsson@husqvarnagroup.com
or
Hiring Manager: Claes Lagerström, claes.lagerstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
• Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
• Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
• Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331) Jobbnummer
9515836