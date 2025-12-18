Global Service Product Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2025-12-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Job
As our Global Service Product Manager, you'll play an important role in shaping Alfa Laval's service portfolio and driving our business growth. You'll collaborate with R&D, product managers, sales teams, and executives to ensure our services remain relevant, competitive, and customer-focused. Your impact will be felt across the organization as you help us understand our customers, refine our offerings, and execute strategies that make a real difference In this role, you will become part of a high-performing service organization on a bold growth journey, contributing to a newly established global setup. Starting with Heat Exchanger Services, you will play a key role in building momentum, setting direction, and shaping what comes next.
Key responsibilities include:
* Spot opportunities for new services and compelling value propositions, business models, and go-to-market strategies
* Develop business cases and support the scaling of service existing products
* Collaborate with experts and managers to translate insights into development requirements for new and existing services
* Take active role in building, nurturing and scaling service partner programs for our growing service partner network.
* Support business development through market analysis, identifying growth opportunities, and assessing competitive landscapes
* Work closely with sales teams to understand capability needs, execute service offerings, and develop training content for sales companies and channel partners
* Gather and analyze competitive intelligence to refine our strategies and stay ahead in the market
* Contribute to the development of a 3-year business service strategy, aligning customer insights with company goals
* Build strong partnerships with external stakeholders and managing key relationships
This position is based in Lund, Sweden, with global travel estimated at 20-30 days per year, plus monthly single-day trips to Denmark (Copenhagen and Kolding).
What You Know
* Minimum 2 years' experience in product management, business development, or a related field
* Experience in at least one of the following: service business, hygienic industry, or heat exchangers
* Proven skills in value proposition development, business model creation, and tailoring offerings to customer needs
* Experience in app development or related areas is a plus
* Strong commercial mindset with a knack for identifying revenue opportunities
* Sales enablement and execution experience
* Up-to-date industry awareness, including market shifts and competitor moves
* Ability to build business cases and scale service products
* Excellent communication skills in English
* Willingness and ability to travel internationally and domestically (20-30 days/year).
Who You Are
You are a proactive, collaborative team player who thrives in a diverse and dynamic environment. You value inclusion and believe that different perspectives drive innovation and growth. With a builder's mindset, you're always looking for opportunities to create and enhance value through innovative service solutions. You take ownership, communicate clearly, and skillfully balance creativity with practical execution. Your strong commercial acumen, adaptability, and passion for making a positive impact help drive success for Alfa Laval and our customers worldwide.
For more information, please contact:
Asser Kalsboll, Vice President Service Management,
Anabela Leite, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, at
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna at
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna at
Application
Please submit your application no later than January 7th, 2026. We do not accept applications via email, they will be deleted, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Please be aware that, due to the upcoming holiday season, our recruitment process may take a bit more time than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and we anticipate providing you with an update in January.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this, we apply Pymetrics assessments. Upon application, you will be invited to play the assessment games and completing them is mandatory.
#LI-AL1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6f0c1d637d8a79a6". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9653016