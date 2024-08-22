Global Rental & Inventory Lead
2024-08-22
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready for your next opportunity within Global Sales Operations Team, Underground division?
As our Global Rental and Inventory Lead is proceeding on parental leave, we now have an opportunity for a temporary assignment for up to 14 months.
Your Mission
As a Global Rental and Inventory Lead you will be a part of Global Sales Operations team. For this position your mission is to handle the Rental requests in efficient collaboration with our Customer Centers and other stakeholders who are involved in the Rental business. The job also includes to follow up financial KPIs for Global Rental and to monitor development for the central fleet and the local fleets in the Customer Centers. You will also support the collection of required information to fulfill the Rental investments. You will lead the daily operational matters and keep track of the Rental transactions.
As an inventory lead you develop, implement and maintain inventory control processes and procedures for all finished goods. You monitor inventory movements to ensure that inventory is accurate, and that Epiroc drives continuous improvement toward a leaner and more efficient use of inventory control as well as improved NWC performance.
In your role, you will among other things:
* Respond and guide on Rental requests including calculations
* Issue Rental invoicing and depreciations
* Follow up on KPIs for Rental
* Analyze inventory reports on regional and global level
* Assist with support material for the regions
* Maintain guiding documents and presentations
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel may be needed.
This is a Temporary assignment for a parental leave. The temporary assignment will be up to 14 months.
Application and contact information
Start date as soon as possible, preferable in October.
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-09-02.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Ulrika Peterson ulrika.peterson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Lovisa Torbacke, Recruitment specialist, lovisa.torbacke@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Your profile
For this position we are looking for an analytic person with some experience in inventory management and/or business management within Epiroc or equivalent industry. You have a university degree in Economics/Business Administration, Supply chain/Logistics, Marketing or Engineering, or equivalent experience required.
You are a motivated and "hands on" person with passion and commitment for doing things in the right way, without risking loss of business. You are Enthusiastic and could work independently or as integrated team member, as the situation requires.
We expect you to have good knowledge from ERP systems, preferable M3
Good skills in Excel is a must, and beneficial to have experience in Sales Portal and Power BI reports.
As we are a global team with a lot of contacts you need to have strong English communication skills both verbal and written.
