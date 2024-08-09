Global R&D Manager - Software Application Development
2024-08-09
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Epiroc is on a mission to revolutionize the mining industry. We aim to disrupt the status quo by developing fully autonomous machines, digitizing customer operations, and transitioning from diesel to electric power. Our journey has begun, and we are now accelerating this transformation. If you dare to think new and want to make a significant impact, we invite you to be a part of this exciting journey.
Join our team
As part of the Automation Organization, you'll join over 250 dedicated professionals committed to transforming mining through automation. You will be a vital member of our Automation Management Team, which includes the Vice President and 6 other managers.
At Epiroc, we celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Our team fosters an open and inspiring environment characterized by cooperation and commitment. We are looking forward to having you in our team.
Your mission
As the R&D Manager for the Surface Drilling Application Team, you will lead several agile teams, comprising a total of 60 developers. Your primary mission is to ensure our products position us as the leading technology supplier in the global market.
In this role, you will:
Collaborate extensively with other engineering and marketing teams within the company, as well as with external partners and consultancies.
Work alongside another R&D Manager for Surface Applications to lead and innovate across various product development projects and platforms.
Drive innovation and digital transformation within your technology area, ensuring our products are at the forefront of the industry.
Develop and nurture the agile way of working within your teams, ensuring alignment with Epiroc's values of Commitment, Collaboration, and Innovation.
Foster an inclusive and welcoming environment where all team members feel valued and included.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you should have a university degree in computer science or equivalent, combined with five or more years of people management experience and proven leadership skills. Experience from agile software development is also required for this role. We are transforming from traditional embedded software development to model-based development using AI tools for improving our efficiency, and having similar experience is a merit. English skills are essential in this role.
As a person, we think you have an open mind, like to get things done and enjoy communication on various levels. We also see a positive attitude and a will to develop your team and team members, as well as improving processes and quality, as key personal attributes.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. If a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications on a rolling basis and the role might be filled before the end of the appplication period. Send your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-08-31.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Jörgen Appelgren jorgen.appelgren@epiroc.com
or Recruitment Specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
This role offers an exceptional opportunity for a senior leader with a passion for innovation and a proven track record in software development management. If you are ready to lead a talented team in a fast-paced and transformative environment, apply now to join us in revolutionizing the mining industry. Ersättning
