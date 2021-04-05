Global Quality & food safety compliance engineer - Oatly AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Oatly AB

Oatly AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö2021-04-09THE OATLY WAYOatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?Would you like to work for a successful and fast-growing company with innovative and tasty products that are good for your health and for the planet!? Are you someone with extensive experience from working within the food safety compliance and are looking for a great career opportunity? If so, we are excited to tell you that we might just have something for you. We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the global expansion of a great company with great products. At Oatly you are actively making the world a better place!WHAT YOU WILL DOAs Global Quality & Food Safety compliance engineer you will be part of conducting the work to establish Oatly policies, processes and tools to be in compliant with internal and external quality standards, laws and regulations. You will be part of the global Global Quality & Food Safety compliance team developing and maintaining processes, guidelines methods and tools within quality areas such as: QC and lab processes, deviations & complaints, product release, traceability, change control, BRC requirements, Quality assurance.You will support the regions and sites improve quality maturity and capability and secure compliance.You will:Support our production sites in securing compliance and necessary SHEQ deliverables in preparation for site readinessDevelop and maintenance of document policies, processes & routines and QA methods, related to assigned process ownership within Quality & Food Safety areasPreparation and execution of Quality & Food Safety trainingsBe a part of the internal audit program for SHEQEnhance global quality KPI reporting and analysisYou will be in the lead and/or take part in global change activities and projectsDrive Problem solving activities on systematic failures and for continuous improvementWHO YOU AREYou have a B.S./MSc or corresponding with focus on quality or food safety and at least 3 years of relevant experience within Food Industry, or quality assurance in process industry.You are skilled in:Production quality assuranceContinuous Improvement systemsBRC standardProject managementIf you have experience in training, audits, and Minitab it is a qualification.We believe that you have good problem-solving methodology skills and can easily work with others. You are improvement focused and have a holistic, methodical, and structured approach. To succeed in the role, you have previous experience in guiding others in cross-functional and cross-geographical matrixes.As we act in a truly global setting, your communication skills in English must be excellent, both verbally and in writing.YOUR APPLICATIONPlease apply no later than April 5 2021We welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. If you have the curiosity, passion and collaborative spirit, work with us, and let's do this together! It will be fun! Promise!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-09Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20Oatly AB5683190