Global Product Manager, Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Chefsjobb / Örebro Visa alla chefsjobb i Örebro
2024-08-20
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Ready to make a difference with a global industry leader?
Here's your chance to join an international team and gain significant exposure to global marketing within one of Epiroc's most dynamic divisions. As our Global Product Manager for Underground Coring in the Surface Division (SRD), you will play a key role in managing our Underground Coring products and ensuring we deliver the right solutions to our customers while maintaining our market leadership.
Your mission
As the Global Product Manager for Underground Coring in our Surface division (SRD), you will be responsible for managing our Underground Coring products. You will ensure we offer the right solutions for our customers, maintaining our market leadership.
In this role, your mission is to maintain and evolve the Underground Coring product portfolio to secure competitiveness. You will provide Customer Centers and Regional Business Managers with product expertise and marketing tools, driving the product range strategy and taking ownership of both new and existing products.
To achieve this, you will monitor key industry trends and conduct market surveys, interpreting and summarizing current and future customer needs. You will collect and maintain updated competitor information and develop long-term product roadmaps. Generating specifications and business cases for product development and updates, you will oversee product pricing, cost analysis, and development.
A crucial part of your responsibilities includes ensuring top-tier Total Cost of Ownership and a sustainable environmental focus for the product range. You will provide product and application support to educate the global sales force on key selling features and benefits, and you will initiate and drive product launches. Additionally, you will act as a member or sub-project leader in product development teams, leading pre-studies and minor projects.
Your profile
For this position, you should have a university degree in Engineering, Mining, Business, or a related field, along with a minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar business environment, preferably within Marketing, Engineering, or Sales. You must possess strong product marketing skills, including roadmap design, product specification, and launch execution. Additionally, excellent verbal and written communication skills in English are required.
You should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with a solid understanding of marketing, customer needs, and the competitive landscape. Being result-oriented, structured, and self-motivated is essential, as well as the ability to work independently and manage your time effectively. Because this is a multifaceted role, we value your ability to stay creative even when working under pressure. Additionally, your respect for and understanding of different cultures will be key to your success in this position, as they are essential for fostering successful global interactions.
Location and travel
The preferred location for this position is Örebro, Sweden. The role requires travel, which may be extensive during certain periods. If a candidate from a different country is selected, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-15We review applications on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Marie Bergman, Product Line Manager Email: marie.bergman@epiroc.com
, Telefonnummer: +46 72 514 0313.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73570-42766120". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Nesrin Kaddoura +46195031237 Jobbnummer
8849748