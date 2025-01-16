Global Planning and Inventory Management Officer
2025-01-16
We are looking for a Global Planning and Inventory Management Officer for a global company in Jönköping. Start ASAP, 3 months contract to start with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a consultant to support in Global Planning and Inventory Management. Assignment include Order mgmt Globally, Customer Service, Handling Logistics and Transport mgmt and planning, International experience is. Working in different IT systems including using ERP and Excel.
Tasks:
Order handling,
Planning transports World wide,
Customer Service ww,
Handling and organizing Logistics,
Warehouse contacting,
Handling shipment Returns,
Claims,
Questions etc from WW customers regarding orders etc.
Internal help and orders etc
Required skills:
To be successful you need:
To be IT mature
Experience within Logistics,
Knowledge within Transport planning, to handle returns and claims of different kinds.
Have good Financial understanding and be generally good with numbers,
Speak English and Swedish fluently
Preferred:
Bachelor degree within Logistics and Production or other equivalent experience.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in the Jönköping area. Start is ASAP, 3 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role requires 100% on-site work.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
