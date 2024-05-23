Global Packaging Engineer
2024-05-23
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The Packaging Assortment & Selection department is looking for a Global Packaging Engineer to secure implementation of our future packaging strategy.
Who are we?
OSP - Packaging Development is responsible for the strategy of Scania 's global packaging solutions. Our ambition is to become the leader within sustainable logistics and our mission is to globally develop and optimize our logistic flows from an packaging perspective.
We strive to ensure minimal environmental impact, high quality and minimaltotal logistic costs in our supply chain. As part of TRATON Group, we work closely together with other brands in order to reach the full potential as a group.
OSPB Packaging Assortment & Selection is responsible for packaging selection at Scania. Roughly speaking, packaging selection refers to the process of developing packaging concepts considering a part and its flow between point A and B. We strive to enable conscious decisions, being aware of the impact of packaging concepts on part quality, sustainability and costs. We work towards standardisation and elimination of waste by providing optimised processes, digital tools & automation and training.
How can you contribute to our projects?
Your role and scope may vary over time according to the needs of the project and the team, but the initial main responsibilities are:
The implementation of one-way packaging for overseas flows;
Creating packaging instructions in dialogue with suppliers, procurement and the industrial network;
Developing and verifying processes for the implementation of one-way packaging for overseas flows;
Contributing to our global Assortment and Selection Strategy;
Training and coaching of new members of the Scania Packaging Network.
Is this you?
We seek an ambitious individual with good communication and relation-building skills, who can see the bigger picture in a complex environment. Your structured approach and can do-attitude, along with your communication-skills, will enable you to collaborate effectively with the different stakeholders for a positive outcome.
We would also like that...
You have an University or College degree (or comparable), preferably within Packaging Development or Logistics.
You have work experience within logistics or procurement; packaging development, supply chain development, material control and/or a supplier focused role.
You easily see the big picture, understand the details and see opportunities for continuous improvement.
You are enthusiastic and like to work in a fast-changing environment, you don't shy away for a challenge.
You are ambitious and determined and have a can do-attitude. Keeping deadlines and reaching goals is important to you.
You are well structured and skilled within Excel, Power BI or similar analytics tools and base your solutions on facts, data and analytics.
You are comfortable with networking inside and outside the organisation.
You are fluent in the English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of other languages is a plus.
If this job description matches your profile, we look forward to your application!
What we offer
Scania offers permanent employment from day one. No try-out period. We believe in recruiting the right people in the right way. And giving them the prerequisites they need to succeed. Other than this, you get a number of big corporation goodies, like:
Annual bonus
Pension plan
Insurances
Wellness allowance
Continuous learning
And much more...
We also want to mention Scania's values, summarized in something called the Scania Way . They are amazing - because they are also used. You can read more about them here: https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/about-scania/scania-in-brief/how-we-create-value/the-scania-way.html
We have a flexible office policy. This, in practice, means that you can work from home, from our brand new office in Stockholm City, or from our office in Södertälje. We meet at least twice per week - in one of the places mentioned - to work together and help each other out. Or just have a proper fika session!
For more information, please contact:
Doris Lanke, Manager - OSPB Packaging Assortment & Selection; doris.lanke@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV in English via scania.com/career as soon as possible and no later than May 30th 2024
A background check is conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
