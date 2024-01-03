Global Media Lead to Lindex
AB Lindex / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Lindex i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Töreboda
eller i hela Sverige
We are breaking new ground and building an inhouse media team to take our global marketing activities to the next level. We believe that having the right competence working together when it comes to content development, media planning and media purchasing, we can be at our best and reach our goals. Are you the one to make this happen together with us?
Your role in our team. You will be a part of our new Media inhouse team and working in the Global Marketing Strategy team. In your Media team you will report to and work close to the Global Media Manager as well as channel specialists. Your role is also an active role in Global marketing teams where the goal together for the team is to deliver the very best communication linked to our business, communication, and media goals. You lead the media planning, optimisation and execution and secure our media investment for decided areas. The role is also contributing to the development of the Lindex media landscape to ensure we have the right media strategy as one part of delivering on our goals.
We understand that you want to know more about the role! Here are some more examples of what's included: In close cooperation with Global Media Manager as well as your team you set the allocation of the media budget per channel. You craft media plans and communicate to all stakeholders; you ensure we make the right plans for the media to deliver on our business, traffic, and media goals. You also drive the media area in the Global marketing team, you gather and use the insights of our target audience behaviour as well as using insights how content and channel can work at its best. You also book media for some channels.
This is a substitute position, approximately one year.
Is this you? Is being forward leaning and thinking one step ahead right up your alley? Is your passion for understanding the target audience, business, and media channels your thing? Then we think you will be great for this job! We also see that you are comfortable when you get to use your operative mind-set and strategic approach, and when working in close collaboration with others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You believe in togetherness, and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
University degree in B&A, marketing, communication or similar
Previous work experience in multi-international business
Previous work experience from previous similar role in house at a multi-international company or similar
Previous work experience from working with media & marketing planning and media buying in multi-international business or agency (both traditional and digital media
Experienced in budget settings as well as ROAS calculations related to media buying.
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Meritorious: work experience from a B2C company within retail, work experience within paid social media
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match. We believe in flexibility, offering a hybrid work set-up meaning your primary work location is at our office in the heart of Gothenburg with the option to work remotely when possible.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email). Ersättning
Enligt ö.k Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex Kontakt
EvaHanna Widahl evahanna.widahl@lindex.com Jobbnummer
8366451