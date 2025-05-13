Global Marketing Manager
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
We are searching for a Global Marketing Manager.
Purpose of the Role
We are seeking a dynamic and strategic Global Marketing Manager to lead and grow our team. This role involves driving strategic growth and ensuring alignment with company objectives.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop strategies to ensure synergy across brands.
• Own the full category strategy and manage multiple brands as a business unit leader.
• Make category-wide business decisions, shaping the company-wide commercial strategy.
• Engage with senior leadership, executive teams, and external partners to influence high-level strategic business decisions.
• Drive strategic growth and leadership of the category team.
• Oversee category-wide New Product Development (NPD) strategy, ensuring cross-brand and cross-category synergy, innovation pipelines, and commercial success.
• Ensure brand and product alignment with company objectives.
Background and Qualifications
• Extensive experience in marketing, category management, strategic work, and portfolio management within the beauty industry.
• Strong background in new product development, concept development, consumer insights, and market trends.
• Advanced business acumen, commercial knowledge, and analytical skills.
• Proven leadership skills with the ability to develop and coach a team to drive performance.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills.
• Experience in communication campaigns.
• Ability to make fast and effective decisions and solve problems.
• Comfortable dealing with uncertainty by creating structure and prioritizing effectively.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office and professional written and verbal communication skills in English.
Qualifications and Experience
• Over 7 years of experience in marketing, preferably in an international environment.
• At least 3 years of experience in product development.
• Preferably, experience in category management and direct selling.
• Proven experience and high skills in leading a team.
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city. Don't hesitate to apply now. Or spread the word to people who might be the right match.
