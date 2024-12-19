Global Manufacturing Excellence Manager
Do you want your impact to be recognized?
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
To further invest in our sustainable future, we are now looking for a Global Manufacturing Excellence Manager to join us.
This role requires you to travel approximately 50 % of your working time, primarily within Europe with occasional trips to Asia. This position can be based at one of our key locations; Gothenburg (Global HQ), Czech Republic, Belgium or Germany.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide Technical Support: Assist Mölnlycke production sites and other locations on an ad hoc basis while implementing the Mölnlycke Production System (MPS) aligned with LEAN principles.
Strategic Planning: Support sites in designing and updating their MPS implementation plans.
Implementation & Deployment: Guide and follow up with sites during implementation activities and deployment of MPS initiatives.
Program Development: Coordinate and contribute to the development of the MPS program pillars' framework and related capabilities.
What you'll do
Foster a problem solving culture, starting from performances review process at each organizational level (train/coach/challenge/follow up)
Foster and role model Lean Leadership
Take part as requested of the E2E Value Stream Analysis process (together with local Manufacturing Excellence Managers)
Coordinate, support, physically implement and follow up designated sites improvement activities (kaizen) and projects
Remain up to date in term of Lean Thinking and methodologies
Make best use of the Mölnlycke Production System framework and to contribute to its development
Provide specific knowledge via coaching and training to key sites stakeholders
Maintain strong connection with the shopfloor (be visible and available, be engaged where value is created)
What you'll need
Extensive experience in implementing and managing Lean Activities in a manufacturing company
Preferred Engineering degree or equivalent background
Manufacturing related experiences (exposure to shopfloor working environment)
Change Management experience
English (written/spoken) proficiency
Meritorious Experience
Project management experience
Personal Competencies
Problem Solving skills
Leadership skills
Influencing skills
Facilitating skills
Result Orientation
Customer Orientation
Teamworking attitude
What you'll get
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Flexible working hours and wellness benefits
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Your work-life balance
Hybrid working policy
Full-time position
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity, equity and inclusion is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging
Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
Please submit your application at earliest convenience, we are reviewing candidates continuously.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
