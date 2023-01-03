Global Category Manager
2023-01-03
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
Alfa Laval Global Sourcing interacts with our Product Groups and Business Units securing optimal supplier performance for all our product needs. Under the umbrella of "One Alfa Laval Sourcing", we work in collaboration with our global colleagues following our key priorities Sustainability, Safety, Quality, Delivery on Time and Cost.
Who you are
You are an idea generator, who can drive various activities in an efficient and persistent way, yet with an understanding of showing respect and taking into account various internal parameters and cultures.
You achieve results through close co-operation with our manufacturing sites, material experts, global purchasing offices, and R&D.
You are a team player, with the ability to build trustful relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
About the job
As Global Category Manager, your job includes:
* Development and implementation of strategies through close corporation with stakeholders
* Managing and driving purchasing projects from both a commercial and technical perspective
* Corporation with R&D - testing materials & audits
* Finding opportunities, negotiating and maintaining commercial agreements.
An important part of the job is to be updated on the international metal market and follow development of e.g., new materials, processes and markets in order to be a professional counterpart to our worldwide suppliers.
You report to the Global Purchasing Manager. The position requires 40-60 traveling days per year.
What you know
You have a graduate degree in engineering or purchasing, relevant business education or similar. Practical and theoretical experience is highly valued in manufacturing component processes. We value technical experience and have worked with different processes and see technical know-how as a strong merit. You have several years of work experience and a good commercial track-record, either from a purchasing and / or sales position. You must have experience in international negotiations and supplier relations (SRM).
For further information please contact:
Claus Møller, Global Purchasing Manager, +46 709 366843
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Bodil Arvidsson, Akademikerföreningen +46 730 696 143
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible, no later than January 22nd, 2023.
SALARY Så ansöker du
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR0018058".
Alfa Laval Technologies AB
Alfa Laval Inc
7309920