Global Business Manager
2025-11-03
As the Global Business Developer/Manager, you will be the driving force behind our international sales and account growth.
You will own and expand relationships with OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers, positioning our SaaS-based solutions as a critical enabler for faster, more efficient automotive software development. This is a role for a highly motivated, hands-on professional who thrives in a fast-moving scale-up environment. You will combine strategic thinking with operational execution, building new business while ensuring the long-term success of existing accounts.
Key Responsibilities
• Drive international business development and sales with OEMs, Tier 1-2 suppliers and global partners.
• Build, grow and manage key accounts, focusing on long-term SaaS partnerships.
• Identify and close new business opportunities across multiple markets.
• Lead negotiations on contracts, pricing and value-based SaaS agreements.
• Represent RemotiveLabs at customer meetings, partner visits and international industry events.
• Work closely with product and engineering teams to ensure customer success and solution adoption.
Your Background
• Proven background in SaaS sales, with a strong track record of value-based selling and subscription revenue growth.
• Significant experience within the Automotive Industry, working with OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers.
• Solid expertise in international B2B key account management and customer expansion.
• Skilled in negotiating and structuring complex contracts models.
• Prior experience from a high-growth, scale-up or fast-paced environment is highly valued.
• Fluent in English (spoken and written). Basic Swedish is preferred. French or German is an advantage.
Personal Characteristics
• Strategic and commercially oriented, with strong operational sales drive.
• Passionate about building long-term partnerships and delivering customer value.
• Excellent communicator and negotiator, confident engaging senior decision-makers.
• Hands-on, proactive and results-driven - someone who owns the customer and makes things happen.
• Analytical and structured, able to manage complex commercial situations independently.
• Humble, team-oriented and collaborative, with excellent stakeholder management skills.
Why Join Us?
• Be part of an innovative scale-up already trusted by leading automotive players.
• Work in an international environment with frequent customer interaction and travel.
• Join a dynamic, entrepreneurial culture where your impact is visible and valued.
• Competitive compensation package, shareholder program, and opportunities for professional growth.
In this recruitment process, we are working exclusively with Green Search & Selection.
For any questions, please contact Carl-Rafael Fredson at crfr@greensearch.se
or +46 703-817080.
Due to GDPR regulations, we are unable to accept applications via email.
Please use the application link provided in the advertisement.
About RemotiveLabs
RemotiveLabs is a fast-growing Swedish scale-up that is redefining how the automotive industry
develops software. Headquartered in Malmö, we provide a developer-first platform that
accelerates the shift towards Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) by enabling earlier testing, faster
iterations, and reduced dependency on hardware.
Our core products - RemotiveTopology, RemotiveCloud, and RemotiveBroker - allow OEMs and
Tier 1-2 suppliers to build virtual vehicle topologies, simulate, and test complex systems before
Hardware is available, and we collaborate seamlessly across teams and partners. By "shifting left" in
the development process, our solutions help customers cut costs, reduce risks, and speed up
time-to-market.
Leading companies such as Volvo Cars and Capgemini Engineering already rely on RemotiveLabs
to simplify integration, improve transparency, and create more flexible and cost-efficient testing
environments. Customers highlight the ability to reuse test logic, work in an open and collaborative environment, and gain faster insights, all of which drive innovation in an industry that is
transforming at record speed.
We are now entering a new phase of international expansion.
This role offers the opportunity to work with global customers and partners, and includes frequent international travel.
At RemotiveLabs, your contribution will be visible and make a real difference, both for our
customers and for the future of mobility.https://www.remotivelabs.com/ Ersättning
