Global Application Manager - Marine Heat Transfer
2025-03-24
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Global Application Manager - Marine Heat Transfer
About the job
Alfa Laval marine heat exchangers draw on more than 100 years of innovation in heating and cooling technology. Compact and energy-efficient, they are the best choice for optimizing space and maximizing cost effectiveness. Our R&D efforts guarantee the highest performance and longest possible service life, achieved through optimal heat transfer and minimized fouling.
The marine market is an international business and, as Global Application Manager, you will work both internally and externally all over the world.
Key responsibilities:
• Investigate, coordinate and manage claim activities.
• Provide daily support to customers and sales companies.
• Conduct troubleshooting activities both on-site and in the field
• Develop and maintain training materials for internal and external use.
• Collect and analyze market insights to feed into business strategies.
• Perform business analysis to support decision-making processes.
• Ensure the Share site is consistently updated with relevant information.
• Assist in the development of applications.
• Monitor trends and developments in the marine industry, including fuel types, legislation, technology, and competitor intelligence.
• Participate in product-, and process development projects, including prototype and concept development.
• Share application knowledge through internal and external training sessions.
• Perform equipment tests both in-house and in the field.
You will work in close cooperation with the Sales Companies and Regional Business Managers as well as with the R&D team. The position requires approximately 30 days travel/year.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden.
Management Level: Individual Contributor
Reporting to the Head of Marine Heat Transfer
Who you are
We are looking for a highly motivated person with a passion for problem solving, customer support, application development, business development and continuous improvements. You can build strong networks and work across borders, with people on different levels and cultures. You are target-oriented and have a creative and open-minded approach. Additionally, you take ownership and drive initiatives in a self-sufficient way. We believe you have a curios mindset for new applications and to push the development of our products further.
What you know
You hold an engineering degree with approximately 5-10 years of working experience after graduation. You are a good team player, and you have excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing. You enjoy working in a matrix organization with many interfaces. Fluency in English is required.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success. You will be working with highly motivated colleagues where knowledge sharing, and collaboration is key. Ersättning
