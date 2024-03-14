German Speaking Application Consultant to Pagero
Friday Väst AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Friday Väst AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Hallo! Wie geht's? Do you have an interest in IT and want to work for an industry leader? Pagero is currently looking for an Application Consultant fluent in German to join their team in Gothenburg. Submit your application now!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
As an Application Consultant at Pagero, you will have a diverse and developmental role. Here, you'll have the opportunity to take responsibility and play a central role in technical matters with both clients and colleagues. Primarily, you will provide assistance, support, and development during the implementation phase of Pagero's products for clients.
Some of your responsibilities as an Application Consultant include:
Develop and improve internal processes to find more efficient work methods and techniques.
Familiarize yourself with clients' internal processes to understand and create value for the customer.
Develop and implement best practices for Pagero applications.
To succeed in this role, you need a strong technical interest and enjoy working in a team. Sharing knowledge with colleagues and humbly learning from others is important in this role. You should be able to take responsibility for your tasks and independently drive them to completion.
Your employment will start with a comprehensive introduction during the first week, where you'll meet different departments and get an overview of Pagero's work. This will be followed by continued training and development within the group, learning from more experienced colleagues.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
Has an university education in a relevant field, such as informatics, systems science or data economics.
Speaks and writes fluently in both German and English.
Has a technical interest and good communication skills.
It is considered advantageous if you:
Have previous experience in a similar role.
Personal suitability will be heavily weighted for this role. To succeed and thrive in this position, you are a driven individual with a positive mindset. Additionally, we believe that you are social and have a strong technical interest! You see this as a fantastic opportunity to start your career at an international and innovative company with excellent opportunities for continued growth and advancement within the company.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
We believe business should be easy. That is why we are building the world's largest, open business network. With our cloud-based network, you can reach any business, anywhere in the world - no matter how many borders your operations may cross. We take care of the technical and regulatory requirements across your entire order-to-cash, purchase-to-pay and freight processes, to give you data accuracy and security, transparency and real-time visibility. All this through a single connection. Find out more at www.pagero.com.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:
This is a direct recruitment, meaning the hiring process is conducted through Friday, and you will be employed directly by Pagero. Since you will be working with insight into financial processes, this recruitment requires a credit check and a criminal records check as part of the employment process.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Start date: Immediate/Upon agreed start date
Employment type: Full time
Location: Gothenburg, Västra Hamngatan 1
Contac person: Pontus Somi
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context and we work in the field between IT and Technology. That's why we founded Friday, with the ambition to help you with the job that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon concluding college / university within the IT and Technology field.
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326) Arbetsplats
Friday Jobbnummer
8541878