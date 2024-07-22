Geometry Assurance Engineer
2024-07-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Here is an opportunity as a Lead Geometry Assurance Engineer to influence current and future cab development with focus on robust and stable geometry to meet customer demands and feature demand and on top of that become part of a fantastic team with great competence and forward spirit.
Cab faces major challenges and opportunities in connection to new technology that comes in our vehicles as well as adapting to new legal requirements, sustainability and new drivelines. The geometry assurance responsibility is complete cab divided in different geometry areas and we are looking for one person as area responsible for cab exterior and one person for interior driving and living.
We work in an Agile context, and we work as a global team with the different sites around the globe. Working in this international environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company
Task and Responsibilities
In this role you will manage and lead the geometry assurance activities with focus on right degree of maturity in connection to project milestone from the early phases to the industrialization phase meaning:
Set product project targets and ambition levels based on wanted feature position and competitor analysis together with QI feature leader and team leader for geometry assurance.
Drive geometry area and support engineering teams to reach the right maturity level in connection to Volvo geometry assurance process.
Together with team leader report the status to project and Cab management team.
In this role you act cross functional, and you needs to keep a holistic view to be able to distribute well balanced requirements to the different engineering teams.
To be able to secure the geometry in all disciplines the work includes frequent contact with product design, engineering departments, manufacturing, plants and with suppliers.
You are also responsible for an annual review of methods, working methods and documentation together with the assurance team.
You will also educate and mentor less experienced members in the team.
Competence and Skills
I'm looking for you who have an MSc degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent knowledge/experience. You have worked several years in the automotive industry and have a solid experience.
You have a solid experience of early to late phases in project work, experience from truck development is a qualifier.
You need to have very good knowledge using a simulation and tolerance calculation tool, we use RD&T (Robust Design and Tolerancing) so experience and knowledge using RD&T is a qualifier.
You need also to have knowledge in Catia V5.
You should enjoy working in a flexible team. Be able to change focus depending on the situation. Working in networks is a part of our daily work. You should take initiatives and make decisions based on knowledge and facts.
Curious and have some questions? Feel free to send me an email!
Johan Granath, Manager Cab Geometry Architect, johan.granath@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Last application date 25th of august.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
