Geologist at Garpenberg

Are you interested in mineral exploration? Are you motivated to join a competent and innovative team at the forefront of technology?
If so, then please apply now as we want to know more about you!
Description
As a Geologist with Near Mine Exploration at Boliden, you will be joining a company where continuous improvements, health, environment and safety are prioritized. You will work both independently and collaborate within multidisciplinary teams including geophysicists, mine geologists, technicians, and process engineers.
Work duties will comprise primarily of:
Drill core logging and sampling
Interpreting and modeling geological data, including legacy data
Planning exploration drilling and sampling programmes
Compilation of information and report writing
Field reconnaissance
You will be located in Garpenberg, the work is daytime and you will report to Head of Section, Near Mine Exploration in Garpenberg. We expect that you share our essential values; care, courage and responsibility.
Qualifications
You have recently graduated from university with a degree in geosciences and have an interest in mineral exploration. We see that you are down to earth, adaptable, able to effectively manage your time and that you can meet objectives. You like to take responsibility, are independent and able to collaborate with others.
It is a merit if you have work experience as a geologist or have some experience of prospecting. It is also a merit if you have previous experience in GIS and / or 3D modeling. We expect that you can communicate well in English and knowledge of the Swedish language is beneficial. You have a class B driving license.
Application
Apply now with your CV until Tuesday 17 September 2024. Every journey at Boliden is different, what will yours look like?
We are offering
We are happy to help and welcome you to Boliden. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer a comprehensive benefits package and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of mining and metals!
More information
Do you want to know more about the position? Please contact me as hiring manager Anthony Lawther, Manager for Near Mine Exploration in Garpenberg, tel. +46 (0)70-2 3 74 613; email: anthony.lawther@boliden.com
.
Questions about applying/your application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner Nellie Örnberg, +46 (0)70-20 21 957. Trade union information is available from Giovanni Cibrario, SACO, +46 (0)70-225 6753, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 (0)910-77 40 09.
Warmly welcome to apply!
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
