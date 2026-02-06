Geologist - Geothermal Exploration & Gis (qgis)
2026-02-06
Purposes of Position:
As part of Baseload Capital's Center of Excellence, the Geologist supports the sustainable development and utilization of geothermal resources across the organization and its subsidiaries. Working under the guidance of the Head of the Center of Excellence and senior geoscience staff, the role contributes to high-quality geoscience work and the application of best practices in geothermal exploration and development.
The role focuses on geothermal exploration geology, the integration of geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets, and the use of advanced GIS tools-particularly QGIS-for spatial analysis, mapping, and data visualization. The Geologist supports the preparation of geological, structural, and conceptual maps that underpin exploration targeting, resource assessment, and field development decisions.
In this role, you will support geoscience teams for all subsidiaries of Baseload Capital by contributing to geological studies, GIS-based analyses, and technical documentation related to exploration, resource monitoring, reservoir management, and field development activities. You will assist in tracking technical progress, compiling and visualizing results, and ensuring that geoscience inputs are accurate, well-documented, and aligned with project needs.
The Geologist contributes to strengthening Baseload Capital's geoscience capabilities by applying sound scientific principles, developing strong GIS and mapping skills, and learning from experienced colleagues in a collaborative and technically rigorous environment. The position supports Baseload Capital's mission to drive sustainable geothermal energy development globally by balancing scientific integrity with an understanding of business and project objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
Geothermal Exploration & Resource Assessment
Contribute to geothermal exploration and resource assessment activities globally
Support and undertake geological, geochemical, and geophysical studies related to geothermal prospect evaluation.
Assist with well targeting, drilling support, and evaluation of geological data during and after drilling to inform development decisions.
Develop an understanding of hydrothermal systems, fluid-rock interactions, and stratigraphy relevant to geothermal systems.
GIS, Data Analysis & Mapping (QGIS Focus)
Compile, manage, and analyze geological, geochemical, geophysical, and environmental datasets using QGIS and related tools.
Design and produce high-quality geological, structural, and topographical maps to support exploration and development activities.
Integrate multi-disciplinary datasets into GIS platforms to support conceptual models and resource evaluations.
Maintain organized, accurate, and up-to-date spatial databases for geothermal projects.
Project Support & Coordination
Will contribute to global geothermal projects, with team responsibility for geoscience activities across Asia-particularly Taiwan.
Work closely with senior geoscientists, engineers, and business development teams to support project planning, costing, and execution.
Coordinate and oversee specific technical work packages delivered by contractors, ensuring quality, timeliness, and compliance with scope.
Support environmental and sustainability assessments by evaluating geological aspects of project impacts.
Assist in budget tracking and cost control for assigned geological work packages.
Reporting, Communication & Development
Prepare clear, accurate, and well-structured technical reports and internal documentation.
Communicate results, interpretations, and project updates to senior staff in a timely manner.
Participate in internal meetings and contribute geological insights to multidisciplinary discussions.
Health, Safety & Compliance
Comply with all company, local, and regulatory health and safety requirements.
Promote safe working practices during fieldwork, drilling operations, and contractor activities.
Ensure geological work complies with applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards.
Qualifications and Experience
Essential
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Geology, Geoscience, or a related discipline.
Approximately 5-10 years of professional experience in geothermal exploration or related fields.
Strong technical skills in geological mapping, data interpretation, and report writing.
Demonstrated experience using GIS software, with strong preference for QGIS.
Experience with collection and analysis of geological, geochemical, and/or geophysical data.
Good understanding of geological processes relevant to geothermal systems.
Language: Clear and effective written and verbal communication in English and Chinese (Mandarin).
Desirable
Exposure to resource evaluation concepts and multidisciplinary geothermal project teams.
Field experience in volcanic or tectonically active regions.
Experience working with international teams or projects.
Competencies and Personal Attributes
Technical Expertise & Results Orientation: Applies sound geological knowledge to deliver high-quality technical outcomes.
Analytical & Research Skills: Strong ability to interpret complex datasets and develop practical geological insights.
GIS & Digital Capability: Confident and systematic use of QGIS and geological databases.
Teamwork & Relationship Management: Works collaboratively across disciplines and cultures.
Initiative & Learning Mindset: Proactively seeks improved methods, tools, and professional development.
Professional Integrity: Demonstrates high ethical standards, accuracy, and attention to detail.
Adaptability: Comfortable working in diverse field conditions and dynamic project environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-18
