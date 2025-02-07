General Manager
2025-02-07
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where Stegra AB AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a General Manager. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Developing the project plan: Establishing timelines, budgets and key milestones for the project,
Performance monitoring, supervising and leading other managers and all personnel in the project, addressing and resolving any conflicts or issues that arise among staff or between departments,
Planning and overseeing everyday operations,
Designing strategies based on set goals and monitoring production targets,
Maintaining budgets and optimizing expenses, monitoring costs,
Scheduling staff meetings to discuss issues and points of improvement,
Evaluating and improving productivity,
Ensuring good relationships with customers and suppliers, managing contracts, and negotiating agreements,
Supporting the company in identifying market trends and customer needs, while ensuring that production capacity aligns with demand.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Bachelor's or higher degree in Mechanical Engineering or a relevant education at the same level,
15 years of experience in the steel industry,
A specific experience in DRI and steel plant projects,
Experience in project management and field team management,
Fluency in English.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-23
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr
