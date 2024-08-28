General Manager
2024-08-28
About the company:
The company is a branch of a Dutch company, Micro-Star Netherlands Holding B.V., with its ultimate parent company, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI Taiwan). MSI Taiwan manufactures computer products (mainly notebooks, motherboards, graphics cards, All-in-One PCs and desktops) with its own brand "MSI" and performs wholesale trading of MSI products all over the world. The company performs marketing and customer support function in the Nordic region.
About the job:
• Delegate responsibilities to the best-qualified employees and enforce all policies, procedures, standards, specifications, guidelines, training programs and cultural values.
• Review and improve organizational effectiveness by developing processes, overseeing employees and establishing a highly motivational work environment.
• Oversee day-to-day operations.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree
• Proven success in a managerial role.
• Strong decision-making ability.
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and delegation skills.
• Ability to motivate and lead employees, and hold them accountable.
• Strong working knowledge of operational procedures.
Gross SEK 42,000/ month
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
General Manager
Nikita Lin
