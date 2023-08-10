GCP Data Engineer
Job description:
Pairing with Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers to develop machine learning software products that will be scaled out to the comprehensive fashion network of the company.
Take end-to-end responsibility to design, develop and maintain the large-scale data infrastructure required for the machine learning projects
Have the DevOps mindset and principles to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
Leverage the understanding of software architecture and software design patterns to write scalable, maintainable, well-designed, and future-proof code
Work in a cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, and business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within the company.
Required cloud certification: GCP Data Engineering.
