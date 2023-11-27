Gameplay Programmer Unnanounced Grand Strategy Game
Paradox Development Studio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Development Studio AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Join us in pioneering the next evolution of Paradox Grand Strategy, where your creativity and passion for games drive exceptional player experiences! We are in development of a brand new non-historical game led by veterans from several of our previous titles such as Hearts of Iron 4 and Crusader Kings 3, going all the way back to Europa Universalis 3.
Your mission
We're looking for a C++ Game Programmer who thrives in collaborative environments and is eager to take on challenges. The perfect candidate is someone who understands strategy games and wants to create the best experience for the player. We value prior experience from playing or modding our games, but a general interest in game design and UX is also good.
For this role we will prioritize candidates that already are located in Sweden.
We're entering the production phase of development on a new Grand Strategy game and we have a programming team with a lot of experience. Our team champions an open culture where you're encouraged to contribute in all aspects of the game and we regularly discuss technical design, art direction and game design. We're encouraging every team member to play an important role in our games success. You will be supported in your work by your tech lead and more senior programmers. The team works mainly from the office, where we find collaboration to be at its best, but there are also options to work remotely on some days.
If you're passionate about making strategy games, want to take ownership of the features you develop, and grow alongside a team of experts, then make sure to contact us!
Key Responsibilities
Build and maintain well-engineered C++ code with high levels of stability and performance.
Design and implement features in multiple areas such as gameplay systems, user interface, graphics, and our scripting language.
Collaborate daily with other programmers, designers and artists.
Continue to level-up as a programmer through feature work, code reviews, guidance, and feedback.
Requirements
Solid C++ knowledge
An interest in strategy games in general and Paradox grand strategy games in particular
Comfortable communicating with English, both written and spoken
A drive to learn and grow into more responsibility and ownership over time
Paradox Development Studio
At Paradox Development Studio we enjoy working close to our products and our fans and our developers regularly interact with players through forums and events, such as PDXCon. We think it's important to get to know our colleagues so we end each Friday with a social hour at 4pm where we embrace our nerdy culture by chatting over a beer or breaking out into meeting rooms with board games and old video game consoles. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Development Studio AB
(org.nr 556723-5378)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8291257