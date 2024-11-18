Game Writer
JobBusters AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job DescriptionTo our client we are now looking for a Game Writer!
In the role you will have to following tasks:* Writing and editing text for quests, items, mobs, dialogue, and more, as well as updating and maintaining related documentation.* Naming of various things in the game, including mobs and items, aligned with the brand.* Ensuring that text and names go through relevant approval processes with stakeholders.* Review text within the game and approve or edit as needed, as well as ensuring it works with localization.* Working with narrative, marketing and other partners and supporting them with writing as needs arise.
Qualifications You have tangible experience such as shipped titles and personal body of work in regard to the responsibilities of this role.
You have experience working effectively with all game development partner teams.
You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
Personal Qualities
To thrive in the role of Game Writer you have excellent communication skills and have the desire to be part of a creative and hight collaborative team.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possibleand the assignment is expected to run for 6 monthswith possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Mikaela Carlsson mikaela.carlsson@jobbusters.se 0765115611 Jobbnummer
9017695