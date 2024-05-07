Game Server Developer
2024-05-07
Quickspin is one of the world's leading providers of innovative and entertaining video slots. We always strive to improve by pushing our boundaries through innovative gameplay. Yes, we're a bunch who like to Stay Playful. We are also awesome. With our constant drive to be better, we're now looking for a Game Server Developer to join the Quickspin family.
About the role
The Game Server Developer is a part of our Game Studio at Quickspin. The role is focused on implementing our game servers and continuing to develop our infrastructure, framework, and tool support. As a server developer you will be involved in several parallel game projects as well as improvements in our framework and processes. You will be part of a small, closely-knit Product Team which also includes Producers and Mathematicians, and who all love games in various forms. Our tech stack is centered around Java, Maven, Git, AWS and Docker. We embrace automation, continuous integration and easy infrastructures - and highly value optimization, problem solving and high quality. We design interesting and challenging algorithms, and this is where your problem-solving skills will come into play - not to mention a real passion for delivering the most optimized and efficient solutions, and sense of ownership. The game server developer is a key role, so it is important that you are self-sufficient and able to drive your tasks autonomously. You will work in a casual and playful atmosphere and collaborate with colleagues in various locations such as Poland, Ukraine and Sweden.
Qualifications and experience
4+ years of working experience in Java;
Good understanding of OOP;
Experience with GIT & Maven;
Experience in optimizing algorithms;
Math skills: probability and algorithms;
Mathematical intuition and ability to interpret simulation results;
Interest in games; knowledge of slot games is a plus;
Proficiency in both written and spoken English;
We also value
Working experience in the iGaming industry;
Experience developing slot game engines in Java or C/C#;
Experience in writing unit tests;
Experience in working with REST Endpoints in Java;
Knowledge of JPA, EJB;
Experience with CI/CD;
Experience with AWS;
Experience working with security and risk evaluation;
Who are you and what we offer
We are seeking a structured yet creative person, who does not settle and is always eager to learn and develop new things. You are a self-propelled Java developer who is in for an exciting challenge. You enjoy working in a cross-functional team and supporting team members. We go by the vision of "We create Awesomeness" and that goes with everything we do - From creating a great work environment together to making thrilling games. Life at Quickspin simply never gets boring - and it won't take long until it really feels like home. You will be surrounded by kind, corny, and simply put - awesome people - that are truly passionate about what they do. We are also proud to say that we offer an excellent package, flexible hours and of course, a challenging and rewarding job in one of the fastest growing and most exciting industries there is. Så ansöker du
