Game developers (Senior or Junior)
Hacksaw Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-04
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a company that builds online games. Our games can be played both in social gaming and real money modes. We have wide distribution and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We are currently looking to expand our development team with 2-3 additional developers and are looking for both junior and senior candidates. You will be part of our game development team and work in a tight knit team involving both front-end developers and designers. Your task will be to bring our game ideas to life in co-operation with the designers and product owners.
We offer a nice office in central Stockholm, an opportunity to work with other experienced game developers as well as a co-ownership program for suitable candidates.
Your tasks will include:
• Work with the development and design team to implement the game client for new games and update old games, as required
• Maintain and implement new features into our game development framework
• Learn about the online gaming industry and stay up to date on current trends and what is popular with players
• Participate in code reviews and merge requests
• Work on our game development framework which modularizes functionality that gets re-used between games
• Co-operate with colleagues with similar roles, both in-house and with our partners
Required skills and experience:
• Experience with game development, or a solid development background and a strong desire to learn
• Experience with a programming language suited for game development, such as Javascript, Typescript, C#, Java, Haxe or similar
Other things that would be a bonus (but not required):
• Experience with some form of game development library, such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Pixi or similar
• Shader programming experience
• 3d programming experience, such as OpenGL
• A working knowledge of how a browser communicates with a back-end server
• Experience in debugging
• Social gaming experience
