Game Designer (Systems)
IO Interactive AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2025-01-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
A passion for fantasy worlds has long been ingrained in our studio, and at last we can announce we have embarked on a journey into that beloved realm. With a party of veteran IOI guild members and new wizards and sorceresses of the industry, we are building an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre. If you share a similar passion for creating welcoming, heartfelt, bold and impactful worlds, join us and together we will write the next chapter in IOI's history. We are looking for a talentedSystems Designer to come on board an be a part of this exciting new chapter with us.This is a permanent position based in one of our studios, with the option to work from home up to two days per week.
What you will do:
Design a wide variety of game systems and mechanics that define player experience, engagement and enjoyment
Design and own game features, driving their implementation from concept to release through close collaboration with other disciplines.
Use our proprietary engine and tools to create content for your and other systems and features.
Use simulations, analytics and player feedback to refine and balance systems and content.
Work closely with the Live team to support the needs and opportunities of an online game.
Create detailed design documents and presentation material for product stakeholders and maintain them for the duration of project development.
Deliver content on schedule and within quality requirements and technical considerations.
Who you are:
You have experience as a Game Designer working on systems and feature design for at least 3 years.
You have worked on at least one AAA game where you were heavily involved in, or in charge of, sizable or complex systems and features, preferably including online and RPG elements.
You have a deep understanding of game systems, mechanics and interactions and are passionate about taking a systems-based approach to creating cohesive and interconnected game experiences.
You are proficient at data management and analytics, with a strong ability to prove hypotheses, draw conclusions and suggest action points based on data.
You have excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about Project Fantasy. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Kontakt
Lucas Rundle lucasr@ioi.dk Jobbnummer
9099495