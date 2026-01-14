Fx Quant Trader, Ficc Markets | Seb Temporary Contract (parental Leave)
2026-01-14
Do you want to work as a quantitative FX trader building the future of electronic trading? Then we have the job for you! We are now looking for an analytical team player to join our FX Trading team on a Temporary Contact.
The FX Quant team is responsible for the e-FX quant platform, from setting the vision to agile sprint prioritization and project work.
About the role
You will work with low-latency technology and sophisticated systems, designing and developing market-making models, execution algorithms, and risk management models to provide world-class service to our clients. We analyze the microstructure of markets and client behavior to discover and verify patterns in data.
Some of your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Using specialized tools to store and query large datasets, such as transactions and market data.
• Idea generation, hypothesis testing, efficient code implementation, and model evaluation in close collaboration with Trading, Sales, and Technology.
• Researching new statistical methods, such as Machine Learning, with the goal of value generation.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have
You have a strong quantitative background (MSc or PhD), for example in engineering physics, applied mathematics, or computer science, combined with excellent coding skills and a passion for technology. You are a team player, a problem solver, and can work under pressure. Experience in financial markets and electronic trading is meriting but not required. You have strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
What we offer
• Entrepreneurial Scandinavian environment.
• Extensive training and learning opportunities.
• International working environment.
• Friendly and welcoming culture.
Ready to take the next step on your career journey?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Attach your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute to FX Trading. Since we select candidates on a rolling basis, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 28 January 2026. If you have questions about the position, please contact Jonas Jigvall-Virtanen, Head of FX Spot Trading, at +46 8 506 230 74.
SEB Sweden has a redeployment responsibility, why this position might be covered by internal redeployment.
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-28
