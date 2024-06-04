FX Artist - Games
2024-06-04
As a FX artist at Embark, it's your job to make our players dream, feel, and fall in love with our games.
You craft dynamic, vibrant, and gorgeous special effects that will help our games come to life, bind together and enhance the gameplay and the emotional experiences.
Your passion is to surprise players with well-tuned and beautifully built experiences. You enjoy a variety of games - sometimes deconstructing and analyzing, other times just playing.
You think hard about how players explore and experience games, and you imagine a future where players can be part of creating their own unique experiences.
You know that experimenting is a gamble. But you have a knack for choosing the smartest route, and you know when it's time to declare success or failure. You make sure to balance meaningful innovation with executing best practices.
Example of responsibilities
Collaborate with a wide range of talents at Embark to deliver the visual style from reference, mood boards and concept art
Create aesthetically delightful FX that enhances the gameplay, experience, and aligns to specified game budgets
Craft FX for our games mood boards and collect references according to the Art Direction
Evaluating different software, techniques, engines and pipelines
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Minimum 3 years of relevant professional FX experience
A strong passion for art, games and relevant technologies
Excellent visual skillset and deep artistic understanding and knowledge
Experience of following directions and deliver to quality from a visual, game play and technical perspective
Great understanding and ability to work according Game and Art Direction as well as technical constraints
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
