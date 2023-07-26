Functional Consultant Dynamics 365 Finance
Have you experience of IT and want to work for one of the market leaders in the field of Testing, Inspection and Certification? Svea Work IT makes this possible.
Functional Consultant Dynamics 365 Finance
Are you looking for an interesting Functional Consultant position within a highly ambitious international company in Testing, Inspection and Certification. Do you aspire to take responsibility for the analysis and improvement of financial processes to enable business growth? Then you might well be our new Functional Consultant based in Stockholm.
Your responsibilities You will be involved in the full project life-cycle of preparing, implementing and maintaining our Dynamics 365 Finance solution
Work closely with the Functional Lead on the design and development of functional processes that effectively improves the capabilities and easy usage of Dynamics 365 FO
Promote the advantages and key components of Dynamics 365 FO, demonstrating its core skills all whilst further assisting in its adoption throughout the company
Identify, manage and reduce the risks throughout development and implementation
Ensure changes and updates to the Dynamics solution are communicated to relevant parties both formally and informally
What we expect from you as a Functional Consultant
You can (and dare to) make a change. You are able to combine first- class analytical skills with a creative and problem-solving mindset. You are ready for a second or third step in your career, but are still eager to learn and develop your knowledge and skills. Your ambition drives your curiosity and flexibility. You're used to working in (international) projects and you are a pragmatic and confident personality with excellent communication skills and a result-oriented approach. You can work independently as well as in a team and take ownership for your projects. You bring a highly developed sense for end user training and support. We also expect a willingness and ability to occasionally travel to Kiwa locations.
What background you need
For this position, we'd like you to bring these educational and personal skills: Strong analytical abilities to perform business analysis to identify solution requirements using Dynamics 365, Problem solving attitude, Customer oriented focus
Extensively worked in client facing roles
High level of experience in Microsoft DevOps
Demonstrate your ability to work effectively and efficiently as part of a team
High level of communication skills
Excellent presentation documentation skills
You are accurate and have attention for detail
You have data analysis skills, preferable by using Power BI
Eligibility Criteria University degree in Finance, Computer Science or similar
An accomplished background in functional consulting involvement in the implementation of Dynamics 365 FO or Dynamics AX 2012 with minimum of 6 years of experience
Understanding of aspects of Business management, Service management
You are fluent in English (speaking and writing), Dutch proficiency is an advantage
You are based in the Netherlands and are entitled to work here.
