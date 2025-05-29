Functional Consultant
2025-05-29
Role Description:
• Need extensive implementation knowledge in both SAP WM and LE.* Need to have experience in setting up warehouses.* Warehouse operations including working Outbound, Inbound process / internal Movement and supporting RF.* Should be able to understand Business requirements and provide Solutions and Design for the requirements
Competencies:
SAP ERP Logistics Execution (LE): Outbound & Inbound Logistics
Experience (Years):
10 & Above
Essential Skills:
• Must have a good understanding of SAP LE and SAP WM business processes and SAP configuration. * Should have good Knowledge of Interfaces, both Inbound and Outbound, from SAP WM to EWM and other 3PL/ 4PL systems.* Able to look into system problems and provide service improvements to the client* Should know PL and 4Pl process, along with Shipment process. (OTC process)* Should know the Configuration and definition of Picking and put-away strategy and WM-PP interface * Expert knowledge in Warehouse Management with all sub-areas.* Good knowledge of IDOCs, interfaces, Inventory Management and EDI* Strong interpersonal and organisational skills
Desirable Skills:
Should be able to support and manage junior-level resources in the team. Should have worked for SLA SLA-based project Team management.
