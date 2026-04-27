Functional Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help shape how vehicle software and functional changes are defined early in the development flow, from initial idea to an agreed solution. The assignment is set in a complex automotive environment where many systems, interfaces, and stakeholders need to move in the same direction.
In this role, you work close to internal customers, system owners, and other impacted teams to understand change needs, clarify consequences, and turn complexity into clear system concepts. You create alignment across both technical and non-technical stakeholders and support a flow-oriented way of working. This is a great opportunity for you who enjoy working cross-functionally and want to influence architecture decisions early, where they have real impact.
Job DescriptionYou support vehicle software and functional changes from idea to agreed solution early in the development flow.
You collaborate with internal customers, system owners, and other stakeholders affected by the change.
You facilitate discussions to clarify what needs to change, what the impact will be, and which systems are affected.
You define and communicate clear system concepts, including principles, interfaces, messages, and consequences.
You document agreed solutions in the architecture toolchain.
You explain complex topics in a structured way that creates understanding and alignment across different audiences.
You contribute to good practices and a flow-oriented way of working across the organisation.
RequirementsSolid experience from function development, system development, or system ownership in an embedded or vehicle-related context.
Good understanding of vehicle and platform complexity, and how changes in one area affect others.
Ability to work cross-functionally and create alignment in groups with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Good communication skills and the ability to make complex questions easy to understand.
Ability to complete a background check before assignment start.
Nice to haveKnowledge of communication topologies such as CAN and/or Ethernet.
Experience working in a continuous delivery or change process for embedded software.
Interest in moving further into an architecture role and supporting others with a practical, coaching approach.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7640709-1967953". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9877195