Functional analyst to ABB Robotic Campus
2025-09-30
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Production Engineering Manager.
Are you an analytical problem solver with experience in requirements analysis, datadriven environments and an eye for both the big picture and details? We are now looking for a new colleague as a Functional Analyst where you will be a key player in the borderland between IT and business.
ABB invests SEK 3.1 billion to expand its production capacity in Europe and build a new state-of-the-art European ABB Robotics Campus in Västerås. As part of our "local for local" production strategy, the campus will serve as a hub for ABB Robotics' offering in Europe, providing customers with AI-equipped collaborative and industrial robots as well as digital solutions to enable flexible automation. The new campus, which is planned to be inaugurated at the end of 2026, will replace the existing Robotics facilities in Västerås, Sweden.
As part of building a new ABB Robotics Campus, we have high ambitions in digitalizing our production and create a further fact based organization, to improve productivity and quality. Join our team to create a workplace for the future. As one of fifteen skilled engineers in our Factory IT & Digitalization department, you will be a central part of our projects and you will meet a lot of new challenges and opportunities on the way.
You will support projects and line in an advisory and operational role with a focus on requirements analysis, process mapping, improvement work and development of solutions. You help the organization to identify business needs, find smart solutions, and then transform these into functioning processes or technical solutions.
Examples of tasks:
Requirements gathering, analysis and documentation for datamapping in production lines
Business process mapping and improvement proposal design
Advisor in digitalization and work closely with the engineering team on projects for automated production cells.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in requirements analysis and business systems, preferably SAP and MES, Manufacturing Execution System.
Has a good understanding of business flows and digitalization in the manufacturing industry
Is communicative, self-motivated and likes to cave in complex processes
Meritorious:
University degree in engineering, incl. programming.
Experience of OEE measurement and/or production follow-up
Has experience of writing scripts in e.g. Python and/or Excel VBA
Has worked with Power Platform (Power Apps, Automate, Power BI)
English and Swedish language is preferred. Swedish training available. We put great emphasis on personality. Don't hesitate to apply if you are the right person, but lacks one or more of the skills.
More about us
Robotics develops, manufactures and markets robots with associated control systems, software, arc welding products, track motion and engine packages. Through automation, ABB Robotics helps its customers improve productivity, quality and safety in their work environment. Important customer segments within the division are the manufacturing- , automotive- , pharmaceutical- , food & beverage, logistics and electronics industries, among others.
Recruiting Manager Karin Wiik +46 (0) 72 - 461 26 66, will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the position. Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Leaders: Lenny Larsson +4670 632 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +4673 030 30 36. For further questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén 072-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The last day to submit your application is 1st of October. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period. We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
Exciting Career Opportunity in Robotics
This role is part of ABB's Robotics business, which is preparing to become an independent company. By joining us now, you'll be part of a dynamic and fast-paced organization at the forefront of robotics innovation. As we transition into a separate entity outside the ABB Group, you'll have the chance to shape the future, grow your career, and work alongside world-class experts in a more agile and entrepreneurial environment.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
