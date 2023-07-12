Function developer & SW developer | Software & Electronics
Polestar Performance AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Due to extensive growth plans within AD/ADAS in-house function and SW development we are now seeking several committed and collaborative Function developers and/or SW developers. Several positions will be filled with this ad.
If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
It's a role with global reach, with the main R&D center in the UK, the company HQ is in Sweden, and business units across Europe, China and US and in addition to this the role has many external interfaces with strategic partners and suppliers.
As a function developer and /or SW developer within AD / ADAS you will have the opportunity to shape the future of Polestar's brand. Premium AD / ADAS function is a key area for brand positioning, where Polestar aims to become a top EV premium brand. You will be in the position to decide which functionality to go for and which should be prioritized. Shaping the attributes and, with in-house capacity build and release AD / ADAS functionality that are tailored for Polestar's EV brand. The long-term goal is to be 100% independent in terms of SW development which enables fast loops within the SW development and continues release.
Who you are
If you love to work with and have a general interest in software, working with people and enjoy a large network, then this is the position for you. You take ownership in various areas, tasks and to-do's quickly and reliably. You have excellent communication and cooperation skills, as well as problem solving and planning. You have a self-starting ability with a pioneering spirit, resourcefulness and a proactive approach with a go get attitude.
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
• Engineering degree or equivalent
• Understanding of AD/ADAS functionality, both on customer level but also the SW architecture behind the embedded part
• Previous experience within SW product development
• Previous experience from the automotive industry within the area of AD / ADAS
• Great skills and experience in embedded SW development
• CI/CD and Release
• Coding guidelines and SW standards
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way... Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Jobbnummer
7961323