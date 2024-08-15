Function Developer - Simulink
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
For our client we are looking for a Function Developer - Simulink.
Description
The Manage Electric Energy (MEE) team is responsible for developing Core System Platform apps for different functions such as, optimization of energy and power usage in the car, usage management and start. The responsibility spans from early concept to industrialization and follow-up in the field. The team is cross-functional and responsible for system design, system safety, SW development and verification.
You will
• Develop software solution(s) according to functional requirements.
• Continue the development and model solutions/requirements for the function in question.
• Learn and understand the business use-case and functional requirements.
• Develop strategies, target levels and reliable solutions/verification methods regarding the function in question.
• Lead and coordinate the work to plan and follow up the integration of the function realization in close cooperation with all concerned teams and stakeholders in different program and projects.
• Contribute to the team's test activities and update of test methods, tools and processes.
• Support fault tracing and/or troubleshooting activities
• Be a member in the agile team as well as managing interfaces with stakeholders internally and externally.
You and your skills:
• Bachelor or a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent documented experience.
• Minimum 5 years of experience from MATLAB Simulink development, you are also well familiar with how to design software in general.
• Proven hands-on experience in design and implementation of efficient memory
management and buffering, parallel processing, inter process communication as well as time series data processing & management.
• Well familiar with GIT and Gerrit.
• Well familiar with JIRA
• Technical documentation and release process knowledge.
• Basic to intermediate C++ knowledge
• Basic ECU signaling knowledge.
• Basic knowledge in software verification in multiple test setup environments.
• Experience from working in a SAFe/Agile team and environment.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
• Previous experience from Automotive or Telecom are highly meritorious.
• Experience working with CANoe and CANalyzer are meritorious.
• Swedish driving license B or equivalent is meritorious.
As a person
• You are curious, eager to learn and exploring to innovate.
• You are customer focused and committed to deliver high quality.
• You are flexible and possess the ability to commence your tasks without having all the facts at hand before you start.
• You are an organized and structured and well acquainted within SAFe/Agile framework.
• You can build and maintain cross functional networks both within and outside your home organization to gain technical insights to learn as well improve way of working.
• You possess a balanced personality to be team oriented as well as being able to self-motivate.
• You also possess excellent communication and documentation skills.
