Fullstack Software Engineer - Battlefield Central Tech
2023-11-30
Job Advertisement:
The Battlefield Technology Team is home to remarkable technical talent building Battlefield tools and technology on EA's proprietary game engine, Frostbite. We aim to empower engineering and content creation with a myriad of tools and workflows, while empowering the multi-studio distributed development team to create connected experiences for Battlefield fans around the world. Our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and that's why we're dedicated to providing everyone the chance to express themselves and be their very best as we work towards a common cause. Join us!
The Role
We believe that to provide the best possible experience for our players we need the best tools possible! As a full-stack engineer at BCT, you will design, implement, and maintain internal web-based tools that will be used by our Live team to engage with millions of our players across the globe. You will report into a Development Director.
Responsibilities
You will analyze game designs and propose technical solutions for how they can be achieved
Develop distributed and resilient web applications
Adapt central EA technologies to meet game design needs
Use modern open-source stacks
Deploy services on cloud-based infrastructures such as Kubernetes
Oversee performance of web applications and service
Develop live tools that we use to manage all aspects of our live games
Integrate the tooling platform with other internal services
Requirements
3+ years of experience working on web projects applying modern web development best practices, from UI in the front-end to databases in the backend
Experience in JavaScript, including an understanding of concepts like closures, asynchronous programming, and dependency injection patterns
Experience developing distributed, resilient, and scalable back-end systems using Scala, Java, or other JVM language
Experience with TypeScript, React, MobX, or other common frameworks
Knowledge of Git, or similar distributed source management system
Experience with continuous integration and delivery
Nice to have
Experience in practical software engineering, experienced at least one new product launch
Experience with Kubernetes or other container-orchestration systems
